Daniil Medvedev issues strong complaint at Vienna Open after reaching the semi-finals

Daniil Medvedev declared he is “in the groove” after a dominant display at the Vienna Open, but he did not hold back from criticising the court following his win.

The 2021 US Open champion dismantled world No 73 Adrian Mannarino 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the semi-finals at the ATP 500 tournament on Friday.

Medvedev‘s quarter-final victory in Austria ensured his qualification for the ATP Finals, and it improved his win-loss record since the US Open to a stellar 18-2.

The world No 5 began this impressive run by capturing the ATP 250 title in Hangzhou before he reached the semi-finals at the China Open and the Shanghai Masters.

The 30-year-old Russian then won the title at the ATP 250 tournament in Almaty last week.

In the second round in Vienna, Medvedev saved a match point as he fought back from 3-5 down in the third set to prevail 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(1) against Cameron Norrie.

During the match, Medvedev expressed his frustration by frequently punching and slapping the court after losing points.

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Speaking to Tennis TV after beating Mannarino, Medvedev was asked about the court speed in Vienna.

“My level is great now. When I’m in confidence, I always know how to keep it,” said the former world No 1.

“So, I was always one of the best players in the world when I’m in the groove, and I am in the groove now.

“But it doesn’t change today — I won 6-2, 6-3 — I’m not gonna change my mind, I’m not gonna be standing here saying: ‘yeah, the court became much better.’

“In my opinion, for an indoor hard-court, that’s not a good court.

“I understand that we have to diversify the conditions to be able to show different skills of players, but indoor hard courts is about serve, it’s about, even — I don’t do it — but it’s about serve and volley. Here, if someone serves and volleys, he’s gonna lose 6-1, 6-1 probably.

“In my opinion, that’s just not right for indoor hard courts.”

Medvedev will play world No 3 Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals in Vienna.

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