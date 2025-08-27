Nick Kyrgios and Andy Roddick have weighed in on Daniil Medvedev’s conduct in his opening round defeat at the 2025 US Open.

Medvedev has been heavily criticised for his behaviour during his dramatic five-set defeat to Benjamin Bonzi on the opening night of the US Open.

The former world No 1 was on the brink of a straight-set exit when Bonzi held match point on his serve at 5-4, AD-40 in the third set. However, after Bonzi missed his first serve, chaos ensued in Louis Armstrong Stadium when a photographer entered the court before the Frenchman’s second serve.

Chair umpire Greg Allensworth decided to award Bonzi another first serve due to the disruption, which enraged Medvedev.

Speaking into a camera next to the umpire’s chair, Medvedev said of Allensworth: “He wants to go home, guys. He doesn’t like to be here. He gets paid by the match, not by the hour.”

Medvedev encouraged the crowd to protest louder and even joined in with booing directed at Allensworth, which led to a six-minute delay before Bonzi served again.

When play resumed, Medvedev broke back and won the set on a tiebreak before cruising through the fourth set as Bonzi began to struggle physically.

The Russian looked likely to seal a comeback win, but he twice squandered a break advantage in the fifth set, and Bonzi remarkably prevailed after Medvedev was struck by hand cramps late in the match. A furious Medvedev destroyed his racket and did not leave the court until midway through Bonzi’s on-court interview.

Kyrgios — who is no stranger to controversial on-court antics and outbursts — backed Medvedev.

“Medvedev is the best,” the former Wimbledon finalist wrote on X.

Roddick also had his share of contentious moments, and he refused to criticise Medvedev, labelling the 2021 US Open champion’s behaviour “funny.”

“He (Medvedev) loses it, and if I was critical, I’d be hypocritical,” the former world No 1 and 2003 US Open winner told Good Morning America.

“I remember 2019, he had a bunch meltdowns. Everyone hated him at the beginning of the tournament. By the end of the tournament, I think everyone appreciated him.

“This is just Meddy being Meddy. I never change the channel, I kind of always think it’s funny. I don’t know if that’s right.

“I don’t know? What other sport is it unsportsmanlike if you just break your own stuff? Like, that’s his racket, he can break it if he wants. I don’t know.

“Here’s what I think. As long as it’s not affecting your opponent, right? He’s having a meltdown on his own time. It’s not helping him, right?

“I think being disrespectful to your opponent or playing games that way, I’m probably a lot more offended than yelling, screaming and breaking your stuff.”

