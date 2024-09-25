Daniil Medvedev: ‘When Sinner, Alcaraz play, you know it’s going to be tough’

Daniil Medvedev has opened up about how “tough” it is to face Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, with both men competing alongside him in the China Open draw.

Former world No 1 Medvedev is the third seed in Beijing, with current No 1 Sinner the top seed and world No 3 Alcaraz seeded second in the Chinese capital.

Medvedev was beaten by Sinner in the final a year ago and has now lost six of his last seven matches to the Italian, having previously led their head-to-head 6-0.

The Russian also trails Alcaraz in their rivalry, losing five of their seven contests.

Medvedev has not won a title since the Italian Open in 2023 and conceded ahead of action in Beijing that the task to stop his two main tournament rivals is a significant one.

“No matter the tournament I play, I want to win,” he said.

The player list is very strong, just like last year. If I want to win the tournament, I have to bring my best level from the first to the last match. It won’t be easy, but it’s the goal.

“Regarding the draw, when Sinner, Alcaraz play, you know you’re not the top two seed, you know it’s going to be tough. In the semi-finals, you’re going to have to play one of them if they get there.

“[I will] take it step by step, try to improve my level step by step, and hopefully I can show some good tennis.”

Medvedev starts his campaign against Gael Monfils though, should they both make it that far, is projected to face Alcaraz in the semi-final.

The two were part of the the Team Europe squad that lifted the Laver Cup title in Berlin this weekend, and have faced a quick turnaround ahead of the start of their Asian swing campaigns.

Medvedev believes that applying “constant pressure” onto the four-time Grand Slam champion will be key for his chances, should they meet.

“First of all, we both come here from the Laver Cup, so we need to win the initial matches.

“It won’t be easy considering the jet lag and everything else. Normally, you have more preparation time, but this is very short. If we meet, facing Carlos is definitely not easy, especially when he’s on fire.

“I saw it when we played the Laver Cup, he played at a high level, and the rest of the guys had no chance. You have to be at your best, try to keep constant pressure on him.

“That’s when maybe you have a chance. That’s the most important part, playing your best tennis.”

