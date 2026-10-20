Daniil Medvedev holds a worrying record in 2026 that is the joint-worst on the ATP Tour

Daniil Medvedev has enjoyed a very successful season in 2026, which has been exhibited by the Russian star joining the top five of the ATP Tour rankings once again.

Medvedev has already won three ATP Tour titles this season, in Brisbane, Dubai, and Hangzhou, and he has a very good chance of qualifying for the ATP Finals at the end of the year.

The star also reached his first Masters final for two years at Indian Wells, although he was beaten in the final by Jannik Sinner at the California event.

While Medvedev has had plenty to celebrate in the 2026 season, there is one unwanted area where he tops the ATP Tour.

More Daniil Medvedev news

Daniil Medvedev explains why Rafael Jodar was able to beat him in Shanghai – ‘That was the difference’

Why Daniil Medvedev threatened to ‘retire’ during his Shanghai Masters semifinal vs Rafael Jodar

Medvedev has been bagelled four times so far in the 2026 season, which is the joint worst on the ATP Tour, alongside Vit Kopriva and Daniel Altmaier.

The first bagel of Medvedev’s season came against Learner Tien at the Australian Open, as he was dumped out of the round of 16 of the Grand Slam.

Next, Medvedev suffered the same scoreline at the Miami Open as he was beaten in straight sets by Francisco Cerundolo in the round of 32 stage.

Then, came the most embarrassing moment of the star’s season by far.

Medvedev was beaten 0-6, 0-6 against Matteo Berrettini in the opening round of the Monte Carlo Masters. While clay is certainly not the Russian star’s forte, it was an extremely uncomfortably result for the star.

While a player will always suffer the embarrassment of getting bagelled in their career, perhaps this record for Medvedev is the perfect encapsulation of the star’s inconsistency.

At his best, he is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world, but he is not able to achieve that level as much as he would like.

As a result, the star suffers embarrassing bagels and he is also the at the centre of some exceptionally strange results across the 2026 season.

It is quite baffling that a player of Medvedev’s ilk has not made a single quarterfinal at a Grand Slam this year. He was beaten in the first round of Roland Garros, the third round of Wimbledon, and the fourth round of the Australian Open and the US Open.

He’s also lost to seven players ranked outside the top 50 and only collected top 10 victories (against Felix Auger-Aliassime in Dubai and Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells) in the 2026 season.

While there has been plenty to celebrate for Medvedev, and at his best he is a true world beater, he has proved he is just as talented as he is infuriating.