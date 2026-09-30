David Ferrer says how he really feels about Carlos Alcaraz not playing the Davis Cup recently

Carlos Alcaraz did not play in Spain’s Davis Cup tie against Chile, in which they confirmed their qualification into the Finals at the end of the year.

The Spaniard was still recovering from his injury when the team was announced, but many thought the decision was controversial once he returned at the US Open.

That was intensified by Alcaraz opting to play another team tournament at the Laver Cup just one week later, which saw the Spaniard help Team Europe to victory over Team World.

While fans and pundits have questioned Alcaraz’s decision, Spain’s Davis Cup captain, David Ferrer, has a more diplomatic view on the matter.

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“Carlos was coming off a major injury and I had to submit the list. He didn’t know if he’d be fit, how he’d react to five-set matches,” Ferrer told Spanish media.

“They told me from the very first moment that it was going to be very difficult. I didn’t want to pressure them either. It was a risk for them and I understood that perfectly. Carlos has always been available for the Finals.

“Last year he wasn’t there because he got injured at the last minute; otherwise, he would’ve been with us. It’s not easy with the schedule they have.

“I like it when they’re honest, when they tell me things straight up. Whether it’s a yes or a no, you know? And in that regard, Carlos has always been that way with me.”

While Alcaraz has not played a Davis Cup tie for Spain since 2024, he is desperate to be considered for the Finals at the end of the year.

Speaking about Spain’s Davis Cup team, he said: “This year we have a fantastic team, with Rafa [Jodar], Marcel [Granollers], Pedro [Martinez], Dani [Merida], and Jaume [Munar]. It’s a shame we can’t all be there.

“We all deserve it, but we have a great opportunity this year. The Davis Cup is a major goal for me. We have a great team. We have a great opportunity to win it this year, and it’s one of my main objectives.”

Alcaraz has never won the Davis Cup for Spain, so it would tick off yet another title for the Spaniard.

He helped Spain to the quarterfinals of the competition in 2024, but he was injured during their run to the finals in 2025. They were beaten by Italy, who have won the tournament for the last three years in a row.

This year’s event will see Spain compete with South Korea, Great Britain, Austria, Canada, Italy, Germany, and the Czech Republic.