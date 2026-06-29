Jack Draper has withdrawn from the 2026 Wimbledon Championships due to injury and said he is “devastated” in a statement.

It is the latest, and perhaps most painful, chapter in the injury nightmare Draper has endured over the last 12 months.

Draper did not play for over two months after suffering a knee injury at the Barcelona Open on 13 April before he returned at the Eastbourne Open last week.

The British star won three matches in straight sets in an encouraging run to the semi-finals at the grass-court ATP 250 event before losing to Ugo Humbert.

The 24-year-old is currently ranked 131st in the world, having played only 19 matches since Wimbledon last year.

His 2025 season was cut short by a bone injury in his left arm, which kept him out of action until February this year.

Draper was due to face world No 7 Taylor Fritz in his opening round match at Wimbledon on Tuesday, but he pulled out the day before what promised to be a blockbuster clash.

Wimbledon News

Jack Draper issues ‘pretty worrying’ warning to tennis chiefs as 18 players withdraw from Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu’s tennis future may be on the line after Wimbledon withdrawal

In a statement, Draper revealed he had withdrawn due to a “recurrence” of the injury in his arm.

“Devastated to share that I have had to withdraw from my first round match due to a recurrence of my arm injury,” said Draper.

“There have been a lot of painful moments in the last 12 months but this one is definitely the absolute worst as there is no greater honour for a British player than playing at Wimbledon.

“I will continue to persevere through this. Thank you for the support.”

Draper is the 19th player to withdraw from Wimbledon across both the men’s and women’s main draw singles tournaments.

More to follow

READ NEXT: Wimbledon withdrawal list: 18 stars OUT as Carlos Alcaraz joined by Emma Raducanu and Italian player

