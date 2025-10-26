Sometimes rivalries can be quite even. Other times, not so much...

While a lot of head-to-head battles in tennis have been even affairs, there are the occasions where one player has clearly dominated the other.

The top 10 most-lopsided records in tennis history begin at 15-0 and go all the way up to 20-0 as a sign of how one player can have the number of his rival.

And even amongst the active players, there are some heavily lopsided battles for all to see. Here are the three worst records of players currently on tour.

Novak Djokovic 11-0 Taylor Fritz

First on the list is Fritz’s embarrassing record against Djokovic which currently stands at 11 wins to the Serbian with zero for the American.

They first played each other back in 2019 when they met during the round of 16 in Monte Carlo but Fritz would need three matches before he even won a set against the all-time great.

In 2021, Djokovic beat Fritz on three separate occasions before meeting him in the semi-final of the ATP Finals event in 2022. That was one of Fritz’s best efforts against the Serbian, taking him to tie-breaks but ultimately losing 2-0.

In 2023 and 2024, Djokovic again beat the American twice and this season they met in the US Open with the 24-time Grand Slam winner winning 3-1.

Interestingly, the two have never played each other on grass although Djokovic’s history on the surface suggests it could be a similar result.

Jannik Sinner 12-0 Alex de Minaur

One of the newest dominant battles is Sinner over Australian De Minaur.

The first meeting between this pair came in the Next Gen ATP Finals back in 2019 with Sinner winning in straight sets.

They only met once in 2020 with the Italian again winning in straight sets before an Australian Open round of 16 match in 2022 went Sinner’s way.

In 2023, Sinner beat De Minaur a further two times but a walkover in Paris saw the Australian go through instead of the injured Sinner.

Before this season, 2024 was a year that Sinner inflicted the most pain on De Minaur as he won three matches but in 2025, Sinner has again beaten De Minaur on three occasions at the Australian Open, Beijing and Vienna respectively.

De Minaur should qualify for the ATP Finals event later this year which could give him a chance to break his duck or allow Sinner to extend his advantage.

Novak Djokovic 20-0 Gael Monfils

They may be good friends but Djokovic treats Monfils like anything but one on the court.

The 20-0 record between the two is not only the most lopsided record amongst active players, it is the nod to dominance in men’s tennis history.

It is a rivalry that has gone on for two decades with the pair first meeting at the 2005 US Open. It was in that event that Monfils came closest to beating Djokovic, taking him all the way to a fifth-set decider and having won one of those sets 6-0. But ultimately, the Serbian got it done.

From then on, the matches have only been more and more in Djokovic’s favour.

From 2008 to 2011, Djokovic beat Monfils at least once a year and he has beaten him on every kind of surface.

Their most recent match came in Brisbane this year with Djokovic winning 6-3, 6-3 before the two shared a warm embrace.

