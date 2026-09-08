When Carlos Alcaraz injured his wrist at the Barcelona Open in April, many feared the worst.

Wrist injuries have plagued some of the best tennis talents in recent years, with the likes of Dominic Thiem and Juan Martin del Potro having to cut their careers short.

Both Thiem and del Potro won Grand Slam titles in their careers, but they also ended their careers with heartbreaking question marks due to unfulfilled potential.

Thiem suffered severe right wrist injury at the Mallorca Open in 2021, less than a year after he claimed his first and only Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2020.

The Austrian was never really able to challenge at the elite of the ATP Tour again and the same can be said for del Potro. The Argentine suffered from chronic injuries in both wrists, which derailed a very promising career.

Now, Thiem has had his say on Alcaraz’s wrist injury and how he has been able to return at a very high level at this year’s US Open.

More Carlos Alcaraz news

Carlos Alcaraz’s next tournament slashes ticket prices amid US Open pricing controversy

Carlos Alcaraz suggests how much longer he wants to play tennis for before he retires

In an interview with El Mundo, the Austrian said: “I expected him to really take his time, to manage the injury well, and I think he has done it.

“With an injury, you need a lot of patience. I didn’t return to playing very soon, but I did go back to training. Everything Carlos did right, I did wrong.”

Outside of a weaker serve than prior to his wrist injury, Alcaraz has not showed too many signs that his play style has been forced to change upon his return.

The Spaniard has breezed through to the US Open quarter finals, defeating Roman Safiullin, Jaime Faria, Wu Yibing, and Tommy Paul at Flushing Meadows.

Alcaraz has dropped just one set in his first four matches, which is stunning when you consider he had not played a singles match for four and a half months.

He does, however, face his biggest test yet as he looks to reach the semi finals of the US Open.

Alcaraz is set to play Ben Shelton, who has looked in terrific form at Flushing Meadows this year. His powerful game will certainly test Alcaraz’s wrist and lack of match fitness.

However, the Spaniard has an excellent head-to-head record against Shelton, much like he does against every single one of his rivals on the ATP Tour.

He has beaten the American in all three of their matches so far, which includes their only Grand Slam meeting at Roland Garros in 2025, as well as at the Laver Cup and the Canadian Open.