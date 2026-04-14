The first ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the year, the Monte Carlo Masters, is done and dusted and there is still plenty of talk around the No 1 battle between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

But the action doesn’t stop as the attention is now on the two ATP events, the Barcelona Open and BMW Open in Munich, while on the WTA Tour side the players are in Stuttgart and Rouen.

We have another “sad” update from Jack Draper while Iga Swiatek gets criticised for not showing up for Poland during the recent Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers.

Without further ado, here is our latest roundup of the biggest stories from the world of tennis.

Carlos Alcaraz v Jannik Sinner

Sinner won the 17th instalment of his rivalry with Alcaraz to reduce the deficit in their head-to-head count to 10-7 as he returned to the top of the ATP Rankings, but Alcaraz still leads the major trophy battle between the top two players on the ATP Tour.

The Italian has now won the last four ATP Masters 1000 tournaments on the calendar and it has helped him to draw level with Alcaraz on Masters level as they have now won eight each.

As for their battle for the No 1 spot, that is far from over and they could switch positions again next week.

READ: Carlos Alcaraz v Jannik Sinner in major titles after Monte Carlo match

Jack Draper breaks silence after his ‘knee just went’

Former world No 4 Draper’s clay-court season got off to the worst possible start as he suffered a knee injury during his first-round match at the Barcelona Open.

He is yet to give an update on the full extent of the injury, but he did send a brutally honest message on social media following his latest setback.

Draper’s retirement means the withdrawal/retirement list in Barcelona has increased.

READ: Jack Draper issues candid 40-word message after ‘sad’ Barcelona Open injury retirement

Iga Swiatek criticised after Poland BJK Cup snub

World No 4 Swiatek’s decision not to represent Poland during last week’s Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers on home soil has not gone down well in her home country.

Poland suffered a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Ukraine and the six-time Grand Slam winner is under fire for “not being there” when her country needs her the most.

READ: Iga Swiatek under fire after Poland’s BJK Cup exit – ‘When we need her, she’s not there’

Rankings Race update

Sticking with Swiatek, she remains adrift in the latest WTA Rankings Race To Riyadh as she is still outside the top 10, but things could change after this week’s Stuttgart Open.

Meanwhile, there is good news for rising star Alex Eala as she is in the top 20 and also has a chance to climb after the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

No prizes for guessing who sits at No 1.

READ: Andreeva climbs, Gauff drops, Swiatek outside top 10, Eala +3

Andy Murray set to drop further

Three-time Grand Slam winner Murray has been No 4 in the ATP prize money list for a decade with only Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer ahead of him.

But he has been overtaken by Alcaraz on the back of his run to the Monte Carlo final and that is not the only bad news for the Brit as Sinner and Zverev are also set to surpass him in the coming months.

We are sure Murray will be fine with his $64,687,542 in the bank.

READ: Andy Murray set to fall further down prize money leaderboard after Alcaraz overtakes

Rafa Nadal documentary trailer is here

Rafael Nadal’s army of fans will be delighted to hear that Netflix is to release a documentary about the 22-time Grand Slam champion during this year’s French Open.

Here’s a little teaser from the man himself in the trailer: “People think I was a winner. I am not a winner. I am a competitor.”

READ: Netflix confirm Rafa Nadal documentary release date with first trailer dropped