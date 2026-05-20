The projected seeds have now been placed for Roland Garros and there are several impressive players who will not be in the top 32 before the Paris event.

Several players on the rise have just missed the cut to earn seeded entry into Roland Garros, while there is also plenty of big names with history in the sport who would like to roll back the years.

Here are eight names from outside the top 32 who none of the top players on the ATP Tour will be keen to get drawn against at Roland Garros this year.

Alexander Blockx

Alexander Blockx was one of the stories of this clay court swing and his performances peaked with an impressive run to the Madrid Open semi-finals.

The Belgian defeated Brandon Nakashima, Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Francisco Cerundolo on his way to his first Masters semi-final and his clay court exploits prove he will be a danger in round one of Roland Garros.

The star sits at a career ranking high of World No. 36 ahead of the Grand Slam, which is not enough for seeding, but everyone will be wary of him in the early stages of the competition.

The 21-year-old will be making his debut in the main draw of Roland Garros and, depending on his draw, there is every chance he can go on a lengthy run.

Gaël Monfils

Gael Monfils might not be the player the used to be, but there will be no one in the top 32 who will fancy playing the Frenchman on home soil in the first round of Roland Garros.

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The veteran is playing in his final-ever Roland Garros event, as he is set to retire from the sport at the end of the 2026 season.

With a fiery French crowd backing him relentlessly, he will not be easy to beat at Roland Garros this year. The Frenchman will be desperate to stay in the competition for as long as possible and that’s exactly what the crowd will want too.

Even the likes of Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner will be keen to avoid the flamboyant Frenchman in his last hurrah at his home Grand Slam.

Martin Landaluce

Much like Blockx, Martin Landluce enjoyed a landmark run on the clay court swing this season, but it wasn’t enough to ensure Roland Garros seeding.

The Spaniard reached the quarter-finals of the Italian Open in Rome and he had several chances to topple Daniil Medvedev in the final eight of the competition.

Landaluce was a lucky loser at the tournament, but he was able to defeat the likes of Marin Cilic, Mattia Bellucci, and Hamad Medjedovic in Rome.

With Carlos Alcaraz missing from this year’s event, Landaluce has all the potential to get the Spanish tennis fans’ blood racing at the Grand Slam this term.

Alejandro Tabilo

Alejandro Tabilo just missed out on seeded entry at Roland Garros this year, as he sits at World No. 35 in the ATP Tour rankings.

The Chilean could be a very dangerous proposition for the top players on the clay, and Djokovic certainly won’t want to face the 28-year-old.

Tabilo has beaten Djokovic twice on clay, at the 2024 Italian Open and the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2025, which is proof of his skills on the surface.

At last year’s Roland Garros, Tabilo came through a thrilling five-set match against Arthur Cazaux to pick up his very first win at the Grand Slam.

Ignacio Buse

At just 22-years-old, Ignacio Buse is one of the more exciting names currently on the rise on the ATP Tour. He will arrive at Roland Garros in the top 50 for the first time and his recent form will have pricked up the ears of plenty top stars.

At the Hamburg Open, Buse has enjoyed a run to the quarter-finals of the ATP 500 competition, which has included a victory over Jakub Mensik.

That match included a first set bagel, so the Peruvian rising star will certainly be one to watch at Roland Garros this year.

Much like Blockx, he will be playing his first-ever main draw at Roland Garros.

Dino Prizmic

Dino Prizmic has been performing on the ATP Tour for the last two seasons, but his victory against Djokovic at the Italian Open felt like his breakout moment.

The Croatian also managed to beat Ugo Humbert at the Rome event, before his tournament was ended at the round of 16 stage by Karen Khachanov.

He now sits at a career ranking high of World No. 71 ahead of Roland Garros and his scalp of Djokovic would have put all the top players on notice.

Stan Wawrinka

Much like Monfils, Stan Wawrinka is also playing his final-ever Roland Garros event as a wildcard as part of his retirement year on the ATP Tour.

The Swiss star has already proved he can be a danger at Grand Slams this year, as he reached the third round of the Australian Open at the beginning of the season.

Wawrinka will be roared on by the crowd in Paris and he has history at the tournament previously, having lifted the trophy in 2015.

His history in the sport alone is enough reason for many of the top players wanting to avoid him during his final stint at the French Grand Slam.

Marin Cilic

Several of the ‘old guard’ of the ATP Tour, including Wawrinka, Monfils, David Goffin, and Kei Nishikori, have announced they will retire this year, but Cilic is still going strong.

The 2014 US Open champion is still inside the top 50 of the rankings in his 21st year on the ATP Tour and he’s already proved in recent years he can take out the big guns at Grand Slams.

The star dispatched Jack Draper from Wimbledon last year and he picked up a victory against Denis Shapovalov en route to the third round of the 2026 Australian Open.

There is surely not a single player on the ATP Tour who will be happy about drawing Cilic in the first round of Roland Garros.