Tennis legend Martina Navratilova says Elena Rybakina has a “bigger target” on her back now that she has grabbed the No 1 ranking.

Rybakina became the world No 1 for the first time during her US Open title triumph in September, before securing the year-end No 1 ranking at this week’s Pan Pacific Open.

The Australian Open champion has an unassailable lead over Aryna Sabalenka in the rankings this year, but now the challenge is building on this success in 2027 and beyond.

This is unchartered territory for the 27-year-old, so getting some advice from an all-time great like Navratilova – who finished world No 1 for five consecutive years – can be invaluable.

The 18-time women’s singles Grand Slam winner says that Rybakina is now being hunted rather than being the hunter, and going forward, the 70-year-old thinks she needs to focus on improving her game and never resting on her laurels.

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When asked what she needs to do to stay No 1, Navratilova told the WTA, “That’s the tricky bit. Now she’s everybody’s favourite scalp. She has a bigger target on her back, and more is expected of her. Maybe she expects more of herself, too.

“It’s a matter of how she handles it. I’d concentrate on where she can get better. That’s where the statistics can help. Is it movement? Moving forward or sideways? Jumping into the court more on the serve?

“She has the best serve in the game right now, but you get into the details with her team and try to find a little extra speed on the forehand or whatever it is. The statistics are helpful because they show you where you can still improve.”

Rybakina, who pulled out of the Pan Pacific Open due to injury, currently sits just under 2,000 points ahead of Sabalenka in the WTA rankings ahead of the season-ending WTA Finals.

The Kazakhstani won that tournament last year, beating Sabalenka in the final. As her rivals try and claw back points on her, Navratilova was asked if she will find it harder to stay at No 1 as opposed to her attempts to top the rankings.

She replied, “You never know if you’re going to get there until you get there. But once you do, it’s harder to stay. For me, it was about getting better. I kept working on my game.

“My motivation was never winning trophies or making money. It was how well I could play this game and where I could still get better. Back then, we were guessing at a lot of this. Now players have so many analytics. I wish I’d had that because it gives you clarity.”

As far as top tennis advice goes, few would look past Navratilova. She won Grand Slams in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles and was the dominant force in tennis for many years. So, what other parting wisdom does she have for Rybakina?

The former world No 1 added, “Pace yourself and take ownership of your team and of yourself. That way you’ll have belief when you’re playing the match, because you’ve done the hard work and taken responsibility for it. Less is more. It’s a good rule of life.”

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