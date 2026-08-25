How Elena Rybakina can become the world No 1 at the US Open without even playing

There is a four-way race for the world No 1 spot on the WTA Tour at the US Open this year.

Aryna Sabalenka, the current world No 1, is looking to fend off Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff, and Jessica Pegula at the Flushing Meadows tournament.

Sabalenka has been the world No 1 for the past two seasons, but her ropey form over the 2026 season has seen her grip at the WTA Tour summit loosen.

Rybakina will be the favourite to usurp Sabalenka and become world No 1, but Pegula and Gauff, fresh from their meeting in the Cincinnati Open final, both have an opportunity at the US Open.

However, Rybakina could find herself at the top of the WTA Tour even if she withdraws from the Grand Slam.

Sabalenka won the tournament last year, she is defending the full 2000 points at the Grand Slam and is severely under pressure.

Gauff is defending fourth round points in New York, while Pegula reached the US Open semi finals in 2025.

The race for world No 1 at the US Open

Aryna Sabalenka – 8575 Elena Rybakina – 8141 Jessica Pegula – 7265 Coco Gauff – 6704

If none of Sabalenka, Gauff, or Pegula win the US Open title, Rybakina will become the world number one no matter that amount of points she picks up at the Grand Slam.

Rybakina also reached the fourth round of the competition in 2025, but she currently sits nearly 1000 points above Pegula in third place on the WTA Tour.

Gauff has put herself at least within a chance of becoming world No 1 thanks to her victory at the Cincinnati Open. The American collected the 1000 points for winning the Masters event, which has seen her rise to world No 4 again.

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The one certainty, however, is that Sabalenka is increasingly under threat of losing her world No 1 status and she will play the US Open behind Rybakina in the rankings.

Sabalenka will likely need to win the US Open this year in order to stay world No 1, but it is a Grand Slam where she often plays her best tennis.

She won the tournament in 2024 and 2025 and you have to go back until the 2022 event for a time that she didn’t reach the final of the Grand Slam.

She’s only failed to reach the semi finals or later of the US Open in one of the last six seasons, so Sabalenka will be hoping muscle memory kicks in at Flushing Meadows.

Whatever happens, the US Open is set to be a tantalising watch at the very top of the WTA Tour and it could create some fascinating ranking scenarios.