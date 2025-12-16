The Kazakhstan Tennis Federation has rejected the Russian Tennis Federation chief’s claim that Elena Rybakina is still a Russian citizen despite her competing for Kazakhstan.

Rybakina, who was born in Moscow, changed her nationality from Russian to start representing Kazakhstan in 2018, having previously played for her country of birth.

The 2022 Wimbledon winner was offered funding, support, money and access to training facilities in return for representing Kazakhstan, having received no financial support from Russia.

“I think everything came together in that moment,” Rybakina told The Guardian.

“The Kazakhstan Federation, they were looking for players, and I was looking for some help. So we found each other in the perfect moment and this is how I started [my] professional career, I would say.”

While Rybakina made the switch to Kazakhstan over seven years ago, there have been 10 Russian tennis players who have changed their sporting nationality since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

What did the Russian Tennis Federation president say about Elena Rybakina?

Shamil Tarpischev, the president of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF), was asked about the “negative trend” of Russian players changing their citizenship.

“It goes in cycles. The first factor is that the athlete wants to play. And in that case, they don’t become unpatriotic to their country,” Tarpischev said.

“They left for other countries because they want to play. Primarily at the Olympic Games. And it’s not the leaders who left, but those who don’t qualify for the Olympic Games. Plus, the youth are being bought out.”

Rybakina, the current world No 5, would be the highest-ranked Russian player if she still competed for her home nation.

Tarpischev commented on the case of Rybakina and said that the 26-year-old still lives in Moscow and only has a “sporting citizenship” in Kazakhstan.

“They also like to remind us of Rybakina. But we can be blamed for not realising she would shine,” he added.

“When she left, she was seventh in age. But she lives in Moscow and has Russian citizenship. Her sporting citizenship is Kazakhstani. It was made for her athletic career.”

What did the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation say about Shamil Tarpischev’s comments?

In a statement given to Sport KZ, the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF) firmly denied Tarpishchev’s claims.

“The disseminated information, accompanied by a comment from Russian Tennis Federation President Shamil Tarpishchev, regarding Elena Rybakina’s citizenship, is untrue,” the KTF said.

“Elena Rybakina does not reside in Moscow. She is a citizen of the Republic of Kazakhstan, holds a Kazakh passport, and is registered in the capital, Astana. Elena has repeatedly stated this.

“Claims of her having ‘Russian citizenship’ or some kind of ‘sports citizenship’ are not factual — the concept of ‘sports citizenship’ does not exist in Kazakhstan.

“Elena Rybakina has officially represented Kazakhstan at all international tournaments since 2018 and is a member of the national team.”

