Elena Rybakina and Karolina Muchova both exited the 2026 Miami Open at the semi-final stage, but how much prize money and how many ranking points did the duo earn?

In the first women’s semi-final at the Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, Muchova was crushed 6-1, 6-1 by world No 4 Coco Gauff.

The 29-year-old Czech, who is ranked 14th, earned wins against Camila Osorio, Katie Boulter, Alex Eala and Victoria Mboko to progress to the last four.

Later on Thursday, Rybakina was beaten 6-4, 6-3 by top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in her third meeting with the Belarusian in less than two months.

The 26-year-old Kazakh, who is the world No 2, defeated Yulia Putintseva, Marta Kostyuk, Talia Gibson and Jessica Pegula en route to the semi-finals at the WTA 1000 tournament.

Miami Open prize money

Rybakina and Noskova have each secured $340,190 in prize money for reaching the semi-finals at the Miami Open.

Prior to the Miami Open, Rybakina had collected $3,437,102 in prize money this season after winning the Australian Open, making the final in Indian Wells, the quarter-finals in Doha and Brisbane, and the third round in Dubai.

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Muchova, meanwhile, entered the tournament on $1,142,443 in prize money for the season having won the WTA 1000 title in Dubai, made the semi-finals in Brisbane and reached the last 16 in Indian Wells and at the Australian Open.

Sabalenka and Gauff will battle for the $1,151,380 winners’ prize pot, and the runner-up will leave with $612,340.

Champion: $1,151,380

Runner-up: $612,340

Semi-finalists: $340,190

Quarter-finalists: $193,645

Fourth round: $105,720

Third round: $61,865

Second round: $36,110

First round: $24,335

Miami Open WTA ranking points

Both Rybakina and Muchova have earned 390 WTA ranking points for their runs to the last four in South Florida.

Rybakina has increased her points total by 325 to 8,108 points, and she will remain second in the rankings after the tournament.

Muchova has also gained 325 points, taking her total to 2,993, which has lifted her up from 14th to 11th in the Live WTA Rankings.

Champion: 1,000 points

Runner-up: 650 points

Semi-finalists: 390 points

Quarter-finalists: 215 points

Fourth round: 120 points

Third round: 65 points

Second round: 35 points (10 points for seeded players)

First round: 10 points

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