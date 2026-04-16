Australian Open Elena Rybakina has opened the door for her fans to purchase some of her tennis equipment after opening an ‘online shop’ that sold out of all products in double quick time.

Signed bags, balls, shoes and sweatbands were among the personal items listed for sale on Rybakina’s social media page and they were snapped up very quickly by her army of supporters.

The former Wimbledon Champion announced her move to start selling off some of her products in an announcement on her Instagram page.

“Hey everyone. I’m really happy to announce that my official shop is now live!” she wrote.

“You’ll find signed pieces I’ve actually used on the court, straight from the match. All profits will be donated to charities close to my heart.

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“With my shop, I’ve launched $ACE, my official fan community coin on Solana. When you shop, you’ll receive your physical collectable as well as $ACE airdropped to your wallet for free as a thank-you. Just add your Solana address at checkout.

“This is my experiment to start a deeper and stronger connection with my fans. Let’s explore together and build $ACE community!”

She went on to clarify that the $ACE coin is not an investment and has no ‘guaranteed value and the price may go up or down’.

More and more tennis players are trying to reach out to their fans in innovative ways, with Jannik Sinner posting footage of his life on YouTube and his big rival Carlos Alcaraz taking part in a Netflix documentary last year.

Social media platforms are an established base for players like WTA Tour world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka to build her audience and commercial appeal.

Rybakina’s sale of her items was not for personal gain, but the story was a little different for another tennis great who saw one of his prized possessions put on sale in recent days.

Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker was declared bankrupt and spent time in a UK prison after he was found guilty of tax avoidance, with some of his assets now being sold off to pay his debts.

One item was his prized 1989 US Open trophy that he won after beating Ivan Lendl in the final in New York, which was put up for auction earlier this week.

It ended up being sold for what was the highest price of any piece of tennis memorabilia, with a bid of $357,546 required to secure the item.

Prior to entering private hands, this trophy was exhibited at the International Tennis Hall of Fame Museum in Newport, Rhode Island, where it was displayed on loan from Becker himself.

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