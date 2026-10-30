Elena Rybakina ranking points and prize money from Pan Pacific Open after ‘injury’ denies Leylah Fernandez rematch

Elena Rybakina has withdrawn from her Pan Pacific Open quarter-final against Leylah Fernandez with an “injury” issue.

Earlier this week, Rybakina beat Yulia Putintseva 6-2, 6-3 at the Japanese tournament to secure the year-end No 1 ranking for the first time in her career.

The 27-year-old was set to play the in-form Fernandez in the last eight of the WTA 500 event, a player she beat in last weekend’s Ningbo Open final in straight sets.

But the Canadian was robbed of a chance to get her own back on the US Open champion as Rybakina, who has been struggling with an Achilles issue on and off this year, revealed she had an injury complaint.

After withdrawing from her match, she came out on court and said, “I just wanted to say thank you so much for coming today, but unfortunately I won’t be able to play.

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“I’ve been struggling for a couple of days with a little injury. It’s difficult for me to come and play at 100 per cent since there is also a very important tournament coming up.”

With the WTA Finals beginning on 8 November, Rybakina doesn’t have long to recover for the season-ending tournament.

The defending champion, who also won the Australian Open this year, cannot be caught in the rankings in 2026, but if she fails to attend the Indian Wells event, her hard-earned 1,500 points from last year will drop off, making her No 1 ranking more vulnerable early in 2027.

Besides that, Rybakina has pocketed £24,975 for reaching the quarter-finals of the Pan Pacific Open, and for ranking points, she has added an extra 108 to her total.

The former Wimbledon champion currently sits on 9,501 points, whereas Aryna Sabalenka is nearly 2,000 points back on 7,550 in second.

Following the walkover, Fernandez will take on lucky loser Kamilla Rakhimova in her semi-final, as her strong end-of-season form continues.

The 24-year-old won the Singapore Open in September, backed that up with a runner-up spot in Ningbo earlier this month, and now is in the last four at the Pan Pacific Open.

Fernandez is up to 21st in the rankings, and if she wins this event, she could rise as high as 16th. So far this week, she has picked up 195 ranking points and £49,243 in prize money.

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