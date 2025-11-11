Two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova has made a strongly-worded statement about Elena Rybakina’s decision to represent Kazakhstan instead of Russia.

Kuznetsova did, though, back Rybakina‘s decision to snub WTA CEO Portia Archer after she won the 2025 WTA Finals in Riyadh last week.

Rybakina downed world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 7-6(0) in the final of the WTA Finals to secure her maiden title at the prestigious event.

Svetlana Kuznetsova reacts to Elena Rybakina’s WTA Finals win

Svetlana Kuznetsova has lauded Elena Rybakina’s WTA Finals victory as she assessed that the world No 5’s path to the title was “particularly difficult”

The Russian great described Rybakina’s refusal to be in a photo with the WTA CEO as “a strong act that commands respect”

The former world No 2 said Rybakina’s win is “bittersweet” as her decision to compete for Kazakhstan is “deeply offensive to all her Russian fans.”

Prior to beating Sabalenka, Rybakina overcame Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals and Ekaterina Alexandrova, Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova in the round robin stage in Riyadh.

The 26-year-old’s WTA Finals triumph is her second biggest career title after she won Wimbledon in 2022.

Why Elena Rybakina refused to be in a photo with the WTA CEO

After defeating Sabalenka in the WTA Finals title match, Rybakina walked away when Portia Archer, the WTA CEO, arrived for the on-court photoshoot.

Rybakina made it clear that she did not want to be in a photo with Archer, and she returned to be in more photos with Sabalenka once the WTA chief left.

While Rybakina has not confirmed why she did this, it is believed to be a result of the WTA Tour banning her controversial coach Stefano Vukov at the start of the season.

Why does Elena Rybakina represent Kazakhstan?

Rybakina, who was born in Moscow, changed her nationality from Russian to start representing Kazakhstan in 2018, having previously played for her country of birth.

She was offered funding, support, money and access to training facilities in return for representing Kazakhstan, having received no financial support from Russia.

“I think everything came together in that moment,” Rybakina told The Guardian.

“The Kazakhstan Federation, they were looking for players, and I was looking for some help. So we found each other in the perfect moment and this is how I started [my] professional career, I would say.”

What Svetlana Kuznetsova said about Elena Rybakina

In a post on her Telegram account, Kuznetsova praised Rybakina for what she accomplished in Riyadh, but expressed regret that the 26-year-old star no longer represents Russia.

“My heartfelt congratulations to Elena Rybakina on her well-deserved triumph! Her path to this victory was particularly difficult,” said Kuznetsova (translated from Russian).

“Let me remind you of the barrage of criticism and pressure she had to endure because of her relationship with her coach. But she continued to fight for what she believed was right, no matter what.

“And Lena didn’t stop there! Her principled stance is evident even in the details — at the awards ceremony, she refused to take a photo with the WTA president. A strong act that commands respect.

“I admit, it’s especially bittersweet to realise that such an athlete is competing under a different flag. This fact is deeply offensive to all her Russian fans.”

Kuznetsova won 18 WTA singles titles, including the 2004 US Open and the 2009 French Open, and peaked at second in the WTA Rankings during a career spanning from 2000 to 2021.

