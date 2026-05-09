Elena Rybakina defeated Maria Sakkari in straight sets to set up a first-time-ever tie with Alexandra Eala in the third round of the Italian Open.

Rybakina came through the match against the Greek star by a scoreline of 6-4, 6-1, which has helped her continue the pressure on World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Eala, meanwhile, came through her matches against Magdalena Frech and Wang Xinyu to confirm her place in the third round of the Italian Open.

Eala has made career history at the Italian Open, but she will need to cause an almighty upset against Rybakina to continue her progress in Rome.

Rybakina has been in sensational form in 2026, which peaked with her very first victory at the Australian Open in the first month of the year.

The World No. 2, however, is very wary of the threat Eala poses and she is set to prepare intensely during her practice sessions before their match.

Speaking at the Italian Open, Rybakina said: “We didn’t even practice before. Knowing that she’s leftie, I will get someone who is a leftie to practice. I will definitely talk to the team [on] the tactic and fight for each point.”

Rybakina might be wary of the threat Eala poses, but she will enter the match as the overwhelming favourite in the third round of the Rome match.

Eala has never beaten a player inside the top 3 of the WTA Tour rankings and Rybakina should have too much power for the 20-year-old rising star.

Too date, Eala’s best victory of her career came against Coco Gauff at Indian Wells when she was ranked World No. 4. Gauff was forced to retire against the star during the second set.

Eala has also picked up victories against Madison Keys, Iga Swiatek, and Jasmine Paolini while they have been placed inside the WTA Tour top 10.

A victory against Rybakina would undoubtedly be bigger and more impressive than all four of her current victories over top 10 players.

However, if Eala does find a way to defeat Rybakina the Italian Open draw will massively open up for her.

She will be rewarded with a match against either Laura Siegemund or Karolina Pliskova, neither of whom entered the tournament as a seed.

She would fancy her chances against either of those and at that point the Italian Open could turn into a very profitable time for the Filipina star.

It would go someway to try and help Eala earn seeded entry into Roland Garros, which would give her a more favourable draw in the early stages.

Eala currently sits at World No. 37, so she is just five places away from guaranteeing seeded entry at the clay court Grand Slam.