Elena Rybakina has spoken after she received abuse on social media following her quarter-final loss at the 2026 Queen’s Club Championships.

World No 2 Rybakina fell 5-7, 6-2, 4-6 to British wildcard Katie Boulter at the WTA 500 event in London last week.

Rybakina, who was the top seed and title favourite at Queen’s, was aiming to win her second grass-court title to add to her Wimbledon triumph in 2022.

Following her surprise loss, Rybakina deactivated her Instagram account. The Kazakh has since brought her account back, but she has limited comments.

The two-time Grand Slam winner is continuing her grass-court campaign at the WTA 500 in Berlin this week.

Speaking to the media in Berlin, Rybakina revealed she had stepped away from social media due to messages of abuse from gamblers.

“It’s impossible to control it any other way, and of course it’s not the nicest thing,” said Rybakina.

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“I usually don’t pay much attention, but at that point it felt important.

“A lot of it is connected to the job, and I felt that if these people can’t stop in the moment because they lost some money, I’d rather give the option to comment nothing and then bring the account back.

“I’m not there to spend all day cleaning my Instagram. I have a little help with the content, but it’s not full-time. So I thought it’s better even for me to spend less time on social media.

“Sometimes you don’t even notice, and it becomes too much of your time. For me it’s okay not to be on social media, and if I weren’t a public figure, I don’t think I’d post much or do a lot on it.”

The 26-year-old also addressed what she needs to do maintain a high level consistently.

“I need to be physically strong, of course, and to stay consistent and take my opportunities,” she said.

“In a lot of matches, I have chances to break, to win in straight sets, and instead it becomes a very difficult match.

“So stay healthy first, then keep playing, keep fighting. Consistency is the most important thing.”

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