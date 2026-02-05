Four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters has weighed in on the dynamic between Elena Rybakina and her coach Stefano Vukov after the Kazakh’s victory at the 2026 Australian Open.

Rybakina overcame world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the Australian Open championship match to secure her maiden title at the Melbourne major and second Slam in total.

The 26-year-old started working with Vukov in 2019, when she was 19, and the Croatian coach has been an influential figure in her career.

Vukov is known for his energetic and intense coaching style and he frequently delivers instructions and encouragement to Rybakina between points.

After winning the first set of the Australian Open final, Rybakina and Vukov engaged in a detailed tactical discussion while waiting for Sabalenka to return from a bathroom break.

For this year’s Australian Open, a new tradition was introduced that saw the coaches of players who win the women’s and men’s singles events receive a trophy, and Vukov was presented with his award after Rybakina’s victory.

What did Kim Clijsters say about Elena Rybakina and Stefano Vukov?

Speaking on her Love All podcast, former world No 1 Clijsters spoke about Vukov’s method of constant communication with Rybakina during practice sessions and matches.

“Every player is different, and you can’t underestimate the added nerves and stresses that come with that, and the thoughts that you have going on of playing a final,” said the Belgian.

“I have noticed since I stopped playing, being around some of the players, that a lot of players like going to that technical side [with their coaches] because it kind of takes their thoughts away from what’s coming up in the next two hours. It gives them something to focus on, a couple of pointers here and there.

“I wouldn’t have liked a coach who was talking my ear off during a warmup before a Grand Slam final, or even the first round. I wouldn’t have liked that, but that’s where the players have to figure out what works for them.

WTA Tour News

Prize money earned by Rybakina, Sabalenka, Swiatek, Gauff, Raducanu in 2026

Andy Roddick gives verdict on Elena Rybakina’s controversial coach after Australian Open win

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

“And if that’s something that really works with them, and helps them stay calm or keep the focus away from what’s happening in a few hours, it can really help, which it did for her (Rybakina).

“But I definitely would not have enjoyed somebody yapping in my ear during a warmup (laughs).

“To see her coach who was banned on the WTA Tour then get the reward on court after the finals… yeah, interesting how things work out.”

The controversy surrounding Elena Rybakina’s partnership with Stefano Vukov

Rybakina parted ways with Vukov in August 2024 before the pair reunited at the start of 2025.

In February 2025, the WTA Tour banned Vukov from coaching Rybakina for one year following the conclusion of its investigation into a breach of their code of conduct. The Athletic reported the details of Vukov’s behaviour that led to his suspension.

Vukov was cleared to return to Rybakina’s team in August 2025 after successfully appealing his ban.

READ NEXT: Elena Rybakina’s ‘biggest edge’ over Sabalenka, Swiatek and her other rivals revealed

