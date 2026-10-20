Elina Svitolina ‘clarifies’ shock split as she says Gael Monfils ‘didn’t deserve accusations’ – ‘I wasn’t truly happy’

Elina Svitolina has released another statement to “clarify” her separation from Gael Monfils as she divulged that she “wasn’t truly happy.”

Ukrainian WTA star Svitolina announced on Monday that her marriage with Monfils would be ending, citing the impact of the war in her home country as a factor.

Svitolina and Monfils married in the summer of 2021 after they began dating in 2019, and in late 2022, they welcomed a daughter named Skai.

On Tuesday, Svitolina addressed her decision to split with Monfils in a second Instagram post.

Here is Svitolina’s full statement:

“I just want to clarify my previous post a little, because I realised that not everyone, especially my international audience, fully understood what I was trying to say.

“In that post, I shared only one of the reasons that influenced my decision and made me reflect on my life and my future. But the truth is, there’s so much more to it, and it was never just about one thing.

“When you’ve been living through the reality of war for more than 4.5 years, experiencing so many different situations, emotions, and difficult moments, you naturally start seeing life differently. Your perspective changes, your values and priorities shift, and you begin to understand what you truly want out of life.

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“At some point, I simply realised that I didn’t want to keep living a life where I wasn’t truly happy. And believe me, coming to this decision was anything but easy.

“I love and respect my husband very much. And I will always love and appreciate him for the person he is. That’s exactly why it was so important for me to be honest, both with him and with myself.

“It’s not always possible to explain everything behind such personal and difficult decisions in a single post. And honestly, some things are simply too personal to share publicly.

“That was and is my view on announcing the end of our marriage but as some of you saw, Gael’s career ended abruptly after he made the decision to stop based on our situation. Unfortunately he had many accusations thrown at him and he didn’t deserve that, so we jointly released a statement.

“I just hope this helps you understand a little better what I was trying to say but please be kind and understanding, this is incredibly tough for us both right now.”

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