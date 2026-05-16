Elina Svitolina defeated Coco Gauff in a terrific three-set battle to win the Italian Open title for the third time in her career.

Svitolina produced some spellbinding tennis to defeat Gauff 6-4, 6-7, 6-2 in very slow conditions on a cold night in Rome.

Despite her epic battles against Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina prior to the final, Svitolina produced an energetic display to win the Italian Open yet again.

Speaking on-court after her victory, Svitolina said: “Very hard to believe it’s been eight years since I had this trophy here. Very, very pleased with the two weeks here, but firstly I want to say congrats to Coco for a great performance here. To your team as well.

“You’re such a great champion and I hope to have more battles with you in the future. Then I want to thank my team. I had a tough loss in the final in Dubai this year and it was my 19th title and I was aiming for 20 before I finished my career.

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“My coach said hopefully we’re gonna get it this year! I’m very happy to hold this trophy. I want to thank my fitness coach and of course my family, my husband, who also tells me I’m very bad at speeches so hopefully it’s not so bad this time!

“I want to thank the tournament for making it really great for us and improving every year. I really enjoy coming here and playing in Rome. These last two weeks I’ve been playing late matches and it’s been unbelieveable to see you guys staying up and supporting us. Day in, day out. You always make it very special. It’s always one of my favourite tournaments.”

The Ukrainian’s victory was her second WTA title of the season, following her victory at the ASB Classic at the start of the year in January.

With her victory, Svitolina has become just the second player aged 30+ in the Open Era to win the Italian Open, joining Serena Williams with the feat.

Svitolina has a 28-7 win record now and she surely has more than an outside chance of winning Roland Garros later this month.

The 31-year-old now holds seven WTA Tour titles on clay and she has reached five quarter-finals at the Paris Grand Slam.

She holds a 73% win rate at the Grand Slam, which is statistically her best performing major tournament by win rate.

Svitolina has continued to climb up the rankings following her victory and the Italian Open and she nows sits at World No. 7 on the WTA Tour.

The star has displaced Mirra Andreeva in the rankings and there is every chance she can become a top five player once again if her performances continue.