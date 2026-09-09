Emma Navarro and Linda Noskova are the latest players whose 2026 US Open title hopes have been dashed, but they will leave New York with a handy amount of ranking points.

They produced fighting performances in the quarter-finals and ultimately went down in three sets with Navarro losing the all-American duel against Jessica Pegula while Noskova went down against world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Both had the early advantage in the deciding set as Navarro broke in game three to go 2-1 up, but eventually lost 6-3, 4-6, 3-6 while Noskova was up 4-2 after breaking in game five, but Sabalenka stormed back to win 7-6 (7-1), 3-6, 7-6 (10-7).

“After these matches when you’re so close… it kind of reminds you of where you are standing,” Noskova said after the defeat. “I will just try to keep going, you know. I feel great on court, which is always my main point, and ranking doesn’t really matter.”

Despite not gaining any positions in the rankings, it was a good run for the Wimbledon champion as she broke fresh ground with her run to the quarter-final, as her previous best performance at Flushing Meadows was a third-round appearance.

WTA Ranking Points Earned

Players drop points they earned from the corresponding period/event 12 months ago at the start of the tournament as the WTA uses a rolling 52-week, cumulative system to determine the rankings.

Noskova made it to the round of 32 in 2025 so she dropped 130 points, but her run to the quarter-final is worth 430 points, which means she will go home with 300 points.

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The Czech started the US Open at a career-high No 6 in the rankings and she will remain there, but she is only 415 points behind Mirra Andreeva, although the Russian could still increase that gap as she is still alive in the tournament.

Navarro, a former world No 8, struggled in the past year or so as she dropped to No 39 in May, but then won the Strasbourg WTA 500 event to return to the top 30.

Like Noskova, Navarro also reached the third round last year, so she was defending 130 points, but earned 430 so she will add 300 points to her tally.

The 25-year-old has climbed four places in the Live WTA Rankings to No 24.

Prize Money Earned At US Open

Noskova has more than doubled her career prize money so far in 2026 as she had earned $6,693,489 before the start of the US Open with her career total at $11,254,108.

The bulk of that, of course, came at Wimbledon when she won $4,830,756 for her title run and she will now add another $780,000 to her bank account after reaching the last eight in New York.

Navarro’s 2026 earnings were on $1,038,485 before the US Open and her career tally was $6,679,094 and she will also add $780,000 to those totals.