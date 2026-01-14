Emma Raducanu’s schedule for the 2026 season is continuing to take shape as she has signed up for the Queen’s Club Championships.

The LTA (Lawn Tennis Association) confirmed Raducanu‘s participation at the grass-court WTA 500 tournament, which will be staged from 8-14 June.

Amanda Anisimova, the world No 4 who was a runner-up at Wimbledon and the US Open last year, and world No 6 Jessica Pegula, are also set to compete.

In 2025, women’s tennis returned to the Queen’s Club after a 52-year absence, with the previous women’s event staged at the historic London venue in 1973.

Did Emma Raducanu play the 2025 Queen’s Club Championships?

Raducanu competed as wildcard at the the 2025 Queen’s Club Championships and reached the quarter-finals at the pre-Wimbledon tournament.

The Brit overcame Cristina Bucsa and Rebecca Sramkova in straight sets in the first two rounds before she fell 2-6, 4-6 to No 1 seed Zheng Qinwen in the last eight.

Prior to the event, Raducanu had revealed her expectations had been low due to a back spasm that had been troubling her.

“Of course I want to win this tournament, like every tournament, but especially when it’s at home,” Raducanu said in her pre-tournament press conference.

“But my expectations are pretty low, because I played points for the first time today, and I’ve had maybe two or three days on the grass courts, so it’s not been much.”

Who won the 2025 Queen’s Club Championships?

Tatjana Maria came through qualifying to win the Queen’s Club Championships women’s singles event last year.

At the age of 37 years and 10 months, Maria became the oldest woman to claim a WTA 500 title.

The German defeated Anisimova in the final after earning wins against Madison Keys, Elena Rybakina, Karolina Muchova and Leylah Fernandez.

Emma Raducanu recently signed up for another WTA Tour event

Last week, it was revealed that Raducanu had entered the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

The indoor hard-court WTA 250 tournament will begin on January 31 — the same day as the Australian Open women’s singles final — and conclude on February 7.

Raducanu played at the inaugural edition of the Transylvania Open in October 2021 and reached the quarter-finals.

Emma Raducanu is currently in action in Australia

This week, Raducanu is competing at the Hobart International, a WTA 250 tournament at which she is the top seed.

The 23-year-old is then set to feature at the Australian Open, which begins on Sunday.

