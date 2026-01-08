Emma Raducanu has added a tournament to her schedule after losing her opening match of the 2026 season at the United Cup.

The 2021 US Open champion has signed up for the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca, Romania — an indoor hard-court WTA 250 tournament.

It will begin on January 31 — the same day as the Australian Open women’s singles final — and conclude on February 7.

Raducanu competed at the inaugural edition of the Transylvania Open in October 2021 and reached the quarter-finals.

The Brit’s father, Ion Raducanu, is from Bucharest, Romania’s capital, and she speaks Romanian fluently.

Who else will feature at the Transylvania Open?

Raducanu, who is ranked 29th in the world, is set to be the top seed in Cluj-Napoca as she is currently the highest-ranked player on the entry list.

Romanian duo Jacqueline Cristian (No 38) and Sorana Cirstea (No 41) are the only other top 50 players who have entered.

World No 55 Anastasia Potapova, who is the reigning Transylvania Open champion, will compete again this year.

Given Raducanu will be the top seed, she may not get a much better opportunity to secure her second career title.

The 22-year-old has not reached a final since her stunning triumph at the 2021 US Open.

What did Emma Raducanu say after losing to Maria Sakkari at the United Cup?

In her first match since October 14, Raducanu began her campaign with a 3-6, 6-3, 1-6 defeat to world No 51 Maria Sakkari in Perth as Great Britain exited the United Cup.

Raducanu, who spent time recovering from a foot injury during the off-season, was positive about her display given her lack of preparation.

“I am pretty happy with how I was able to play a match of three sets,” the former world No 10 told reporters.

“Considering I played five or six games in practice, it’s a big effort for me.

“It’s been a good two and a bit months where I didn’t play. It’s been difficult to kind of increase the load and add the unpredictability of the tennis.

“I think today, being able to produce that, having not played, is just giving me confidence to what I can do when I do practise more.

“Initially you feel a little bit alien on the court, in the first set, just playing points again. I know now I just need to get my head down, keep working.”

