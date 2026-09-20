It’s fair to say Emma Raducanu’s season so far has not been what she would have hoped when 2026 started.

While there have been some highs, including two WTA finals in Translyvania and Queen’s, the British star has also missed much of the season with injury.

She’s missed Wimbledon and the US Open back-to-back and she is currently at risk of dropping out of the top 100 of the WTA Tour rankings, with the star currently sitting at world No 98.

In a new interview with Uniqlo, Raducanu has admitted to using Andre Agassi’s autobiography as inspiration to get her out of her bad run of form.

Agassi’s ‘Open’ was brutally honest about the trials and tribulations of the star, including heartbreaking details of what he went through away from the court.

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“[The book] describes what Agassi was up to and how he built his career in startling detail. I was especially intrigued by the passage where he got out of his slump in the late 1990s by creating his own training regimen and finding his way back to the top,” said Raducanu.

“It speaks in depth about his early successes and the lows he reached perhaps as a result of them. A lot of it was so relatable,” admitted the British star.

Further in the interview, Raducanu also admitted her goals are not necessarily about results at this point in time.

She added: “Of course I have concrete goals, but what matters most is focusing on each day at a time. If you obsess over results and put too much pressure on yourself, things tend not to go so well.”

Raducanu has recently withdrawn from the China Open, which is set to take place between September 28th and October 5th, so her hiatus from the sport will continue.

It is currently unclear when the star will return, but there is a chance to star will play the final Masters tournament on the WTA Tour calendar at the Wuhan Open.

Raducanu is often very popular on the WTA Tour’s Asian swing, as she has Chinese heritage, and her Sponsorship partners Uniqlo will surely want the star to play any Japanese events on the horizon.

Those could be at the Japan Open in Osaka or the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyko, both of which take place in October, so Raducanu could have time to get match fit.

Raducanu has played just 21 matches in the 2026 season, winning 11 of them. She has earned over $600,000 in prize money in those 21 matches.