Tim Henman has revealed how he reacted to Emma Raducanu’s controversial decision not to work with Andrew Richardson after her US Open victory.

Raducanu was coached by Richardson during her staggering run to the 2021 US Open title as an 18-year-old qualifier, but she parted ways with the former British player shortly after the triumph.

Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2023, Richardson explained: “I had a nine-week trial contract that both Emma and I thought was a good idea to see how we would get on, and it ran through to the end of the US Open, stopping immediately afterwards.

“There was a period of time after that when I was keen to re-negotiate the contract. I wanted to carry on, and I had a plan that I wanted to put in place for Emma.

“After probably 10 days to two weeks [following the US Open], I didn’t have a contract. We were in the process of re-negotiating, and then I got a brief call from her agent telling me they were going to go in a different direction, and that was the end of it.”

Raducanu rehired Richardson last month, and she reached the final at the Queen’s Club Championships in her third tournament with him back in her coaching box.

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In an interview with The Guardian, Henman admitted he was surprised Raducanu did not keep Richardson as her coach in 2021.

“I was surprised she chose not to work with him,” said the former world No 4.

“She’s worked with a lot of coaches since then and now I really hope that her decision to get back with Andrew works for both their sakes.

“He’s one of my best friends and I’ve also been around Emma. So it would be good if results improve.”

Asked if Richardson is the right coach for Raducanu to find greater consistency, Henman said: “Of course. He was a good player and he understands the game well.

“He’s got a good history with Emma as they’ve known each other since she was in her early teens.”

Henman also addressed Raducanu’s high turnover of coaches in her career to date.

“Emma’s had eight or nine coaches, but it’s her prerogative,” said the six-time major semi-finalist.

“I looked for consistency, continuity and building the relationship – and that’s why I had three coaches in 16 years.”

Speaking exclusively to Tennis365, former British No 1 John Lloyd questioned Richardson’s decision to return to Raducanu’s team.

“Well, I mean, no one else has said this, so I’ll probably get in trouble… but to be honest, if I was Andrew Richardson, I would have thought long and hard accepting to come back,” said Lloyd, an Australian Open finalist.

“After what happened at the US Open… that, to me, was mind-boggling.”

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