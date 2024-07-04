Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray discover Wimbledon mixed doubles opponents

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray will play together at Wimbledon.

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray have learnt who they will face in the opening round of the Wimbledon mixed doubles – after their blockbuster partnership was confirmed on Wednesday.

It was announced yesterday that Murray and Raducanu – Britain’s only Grand Slam singles champions this century – would pair up in what will be the former’s SW19 farewell.

Murray, 37, was unable to take to court for singles action against Tomas Machac and instead will be saying goodbye to the tournament in doubles action.

He and his older brother Jamie will play on Centre Court later on Thursday, before he and Raducanu commence mixed action, likely on Friday or Saturday.

News of the partnership only emerged on Wednesday morning, and speaking after an impressive singles win versus Elise Mertens, Raducanu revealed it was the former world No 1 who instigated the move.

She said: “I got asked and literally it was like 10 seconds.

“For me, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. Some things are bigger than just tennis. Some things are a once in a lifetime memory that you’re going to have for the rest of your life.

“To play at Wimbledon with Andy Murray.. those things don’t come by. At the end of my life, at the end of my career, when I’m like 70 years old, I know I’m going to have that memory of playing at Wimbledon with Andy Murray at our home Slam.

“For me, it was an honour to be asked.”

Team name suggestions at the ready…@EmmaRaducanu and @andy_murray will be entering this year’s Mixed Doubles Championship as wild cards #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/ILAdl99y3n — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2024

The all-British pairing received a wildcard into the draw and now know they will face Marcelo Arevalo and Zhang Shuai in round one, with that partnership using a protected ranking to enter the draw.

They will likely prove formidable opponents for Raducanu and Murray, having both achieved Grand Slam success in the past.

Arevalo was the men’s doubles French Open champion last month and also won the title in 2022, while Shuai is a former Australian Open and US Open women’s doubles winner.

The winner of this tie will likely face eighth seeds Ivan Dodig and Chan Hao-ching in round two, who start their campaigns against British wildcards Marcus Willis and Alicia Barnett.

All eyes will be on when Raducanu and Murray are scheduled to start their campaign, in a match likely to be on Centre Court.

Schedulers may be keen to avoid Friday – when Raducanu is set to play her singles third round against ninth seed Maria Sakkari.

But, if Murray were to win his men’s doubles opening round, that could cause another complication regarding when to fit this match in the order of play.

