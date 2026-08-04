Emma Raducanu has confirmed that she will not be playing at the US Open due to the stress fracture she suffered ahead of Wimbledon.

The British star has endured a wretched 2026 season, littered with several niggling injuries. Raducanu missed all of the clay court swing and grass court swing due to injuries.

And at the beginning of the year, she was forced out with illness.

Raducanu’s time away from the court has been made even more annoying by her performances on it when she has actually appeared on the WTA Tour.

The Brit has reached two WTA finals, at the Translyvania Open and Queen’s, which is an impressive feat considering the black cloud looming over her.

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It is clear what Raducanu should do next and that is take a complete reset and end her season right now, skipping the Asian swing at the end of the year.

It will do Raducanu no good physically to head to Asia off the back of her stress fracture, no matter how appealing the fees and sponsorships are.

It will also give Raducanu six months off from the WTA Tour, which will allow her to enter tournaments in the 2027 season under a protected ranking.

Jack Draper, who has been just as unlucky with injuries as Raducanu, found out the difficulty of coming back to the court too early at the start of the year.

His return to the court in February ensured that he was not allowed a protected ranking, so he has had to rely on wildcards at the Cincinnati Open and the Canadian Open.

Raducanu would likely fall out of the top 100 if she misses the rest of the season, but returning fit and healthy under a protected ranking would allow her to soar back up the rankings again.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Annabel Croft questioned whether it would be a good idea for Raducanu to end her 2026 season right now.

“It wouldn’t be a surprise if she made that decision [close down her season],” said Croft, while speaking to Pete Odgers on Sky Sports Tennis.

“That wouldn’t be such a bad decision to take because you can fully heal, rest up, get as much treatment as possible and then come out fully fit, raring to go at the start of next year.

“Maybe if there’s a worry about the ranking drop with so many points to defend and potentially that ranking could plummet, although she might benefit from the protected ranking.

“All of these factors have to be considered, don’t they? But at the end of the day, your health is your wealth, as they say, and that is the most important factor and she just needs to get herself fit.”

The only thing potentially stopping Raducanu from ending her season early is her lucrative new deal with UNIQLO.

The Japanese company would clearly be very keen to see her in Asian, which would include two WTA tournaments in Osaka and Tokyo in October.