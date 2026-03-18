Tennis icon Martina Navratilova has questioned Emma Raducanu’s decision-making regarding the repeated coaching changes across her career.

World No 23 Raducanu announced her split from Francisco Roig, a former coach of Rafael Nadal, back in January, bringing an end to a short-lived partnership that had only started the previous summer.

Spaniard Roig was the latest in a long line of coaches to come and go from Raducanu’s team, with the Brit having worked with the likes of Nigel Sears, Andrew Richardson, Torben Beltz, and Nick Cavaday — among others — since making her tour debut in 2021.

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After splitting with Roig, Raducanu was initially working with Alexis Canter on a temporary basis, and revealed ahead of her Indian Wells campaign that she was reluctant to hire a sole permanent coach for a long-term period.

The Brit worked with long-time confidante Mark Petchey during Indian Wells, and was also set to work with him during the Miami Open before her withdrawal.

Raducanu’s repeated coaching changes and recent comments have attracted attention, and 18-time Grand Slam singles champion Navratilova is among those sceptical of her approach.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the tennis legend claimed that Raducanu’s failure to stick with a coach on a long-term basis was the “biggest mistake” of her career.

“You need somebody full-time,” said Navratilova.

“You don’t need to have a great coach all the time. Maybe somebody even part-time, which is kind of what she’s got.

“But you still have to stay consistent and get this person to get to know you, get the history and give them a chance to make a difference. You can’t expect results to come right away — that’s a long process.

“You need to buy into the coach and stay there for a little bit longer.

“I think that’s the biggest mistake — she’s been through too many people, and then you get so many different ideas, and you don’t quite know which one to stick with.”

After a 52-minute loss to Amanda Anisimova ended her Indian Wells campaign last fortnight, Raducanu was set to return to action at the second half of the ‘Sunshine Double’ in Miami, with the Brit reaching the quarter-final of the event twelve months ago.

However, Raducanu withdrew from the WTA 1000 event on Monday, with the former US Open champion still struggling with the illness that severely disrupted her Middle East swing last month.

She is now set to return to action at the WTA 500 event in Linz in early April, where she will kickstart her clay-court season.

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