Emma Raducanu gets candid advice from former British No 1 amid Alex Eala comparison

Greg Rusedski feels it is a “smart play” for Emma Raducanu to delay her comeback from a stress fracture injury, as it could elevate her 2027 season.

Since a hectic final weekend at Queen’s Club in June, Raducanu has not played a single match on the WTA Tour due to her ongoing injury. The former US Open champion has posted videos of herself in training in the past few weeks, but it remains to be seen if she will play another tournament this year.

Despite dropping out of the top 100, Raducanu will be eligible for a protected ranking if she stays off the circuit until at least January, which will take her past the six-month injury threshold.

When asked about that possible scheduling decision, Rusedski can certainly see the upsides. Indeed, when she got injured at Queen’s, her ranking was 31. With a protected ranking, that position would allow Raducanu to enter up to eight tournaments in a season, including a maximum of two Grand Slams.

If she gets that protected ranking, she could play at the Australian Open but won’t be able to claim a seeding, meaning the Brit would be at risk of facing a big name in round one.

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On that topic, Rusedski said on Off Court, “I think it’s a smart play. If you think of it logically, what’s the rush? She gets an extended off-season to get physically stronger, technically better, and hit the ground running in 2027. So even if there wasn’t that protected ranking rule, if you’re fit and doing all the right things, then that gives you an impetus to push forward in 2027.

“And all the big events are out of the way, apart from the end-of-season championships. If she’s healthy, we saw what she could do at Queen’s, and now she’s going to have a volume of work. And with that volume of work, it’s going to give her an opportunity to have a good year.

“And the thing for Emma is, can she stay healthy for an extended period of time? It’s been too many stop-starts. If she can get that extended period, then she gets top 30, top 20, knocking on the door to top 10. She’s too good a player. But if you’re not healthy, no matter how talented or good you are, you can’t sustain the very highest level in the men’s or the women’s game.”

Co-host and Tennis365 writer Kevin Palmer asked the former British No 1 to respond to claims that Raducanu isn’t motivated enough to be a tennis professional and that she doesn’t have the killer instinct to fight tooth and nail for her victories.

In response, the former US Open finalist pointed out that Raducanu’s injury issues over the years have not helped her in the slightest.

He also contrasted the 23-year-old’s meteoric rise, where she won the US Open in 2021 as an 18-year-old qualifier, to Alex Eala‘s more steady ascent up the rankings from 50 at the start of the year, to the top 20 now as a 21-year-old.

Rusedski said, “I think it’s been too much stop-start. You never fluke a major. It just shows her potential. She’s doing everything in reverse. Most of us build up. You look at Eala; she’s been building up nicely. She didn’t all of a sudden win the US Open or Wimbledon.

“So it was a blessing in disguise for Emma in one respect. And then, in the other respect, it created a lot more expectation and pressure on her.”

Rusedski added that he hopes British stars such as Raducanu, Jack Draper, and Arthur Fery have an injury-free year in 2027.

“We want to hear about something and someone just being healthy. And I’m tired of talking about her; let her have a good run. And then that’ll answer all the critics,” he said.

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