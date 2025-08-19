Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz were beaten by top seeds Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula in an entertaining contest at the 2025 US Open mixed doubles event.

Draper and Pegula prevailed 4-2, 4-2 in 51 minutes in the opening round of the controversial reimagined US Open mixed doubles tournament.

In the opening game of the match, Alcaraz‘s serve was broken as both he and Raducanu made errors, while Draper made a particularly excellent start.

The British-American duo maintained their advantage and held off a fightback from their opponents to win a deciding deuce point when serving for the set at 3-2.

Alcaraz stunned the crowd and Raducanu with a running forehand around the net post in the second game of set two, but he lost serve in the following game.

Raducanu and Alcaraz saved three match points on the former’s serve in the fifth game of the second set, but the impressive pairing of Draper and Pegula sealed a convincing victory on the deciding point in the next game.

Draper and Pegula are the No 1 seeds in the event based on their combined singles rankings. They joined forces after Draper’s first two partners — Zheng Qinwen and Paula Badosa — withdrew through injury.

There were suggestions Alcaraz may pull out of the mixed doubles event given his run at the Cincinnati Masters.

The five-time major champion lifted the title at the Cincinnati Masters 1000 event on Monday after Jannik Sinner was forced to retire through illness after losing the first five games of the final.

In his post-Cincinnati press conference, Alcaraz admitted it was not ideal that the mixed doubles at Flushing Meadows started the following day while also looking ahead to partnering Raducanu with excitement.

“It’s good. The scheduling is not the best to be honest, playing tomorrow. But the concept of the mixed doubles, I love it. It’s going to be new for me, which I love,” the world No 2 said.

“I’m going to have so much fun, playing with Emma. I will try to enjoy as much as I can. I will try to see how the court is going to be, the balls, everything.

“I will treat it as a really important and good preparation for me. I will try to be at my best tomorrow after the trip to New York.

“I’m probably going to sleep late, but I will try to bring my best tennis to help Emma get the win then let’s see if we will get it, it’s going to be fun and great to have those matches.”

Raducanu and Alcaraz, who competed as wildcards, were the only pairing of Grand Slam singles champions in the 16-team event.

