Emma Raducanu’s coaching changes continue to be a recurring theme in her tennis journey and now a former British player has suggested she should consider hiring a female mentor to take her to the next level.

Raducanu has rattled through coaches at a rapid rate since her 2021 US Open win, with Francisco Roig the latest to leave her camp after their parting was confirmed after the Australian Open in January.

That split came after Raducanu suggested she was not happy with the tactics Roig was encouraging her to deploy, with Mark Petchey returning to her camp for the Indian Wells and Miami Open tournaments over the next few weeks in a temporary fix to her latest coaching void.

Raducanu has worked with her long-time ally Jane O’Donoghue over recent years, but she has never hired a full-time female coach who could work with her on a different level.

According to former WTA Tour player Naomi Cavaday, a female presence in Raducanu’s box could help her develop her game on several levels, but she told us there many players still see the coaching role being taken by a man.

“I think it would be great,” said Cavaday, as she spoke to Tennis365 about the prospect of a female coach working in Raducanu’s team.

“The expertise of someone who has worked in the women’s game would help her and maybe that is something someone like Francisco [Roig] didn’t have.

“I think a lot of the former female players would like to work in the game, but very few of them are coaching. It’s very scarce.

“Conchita Martínez is doing a great job [with Mirra Andreeva] and Nathalie Tauziat has done a great work with Victoria Mboko, but maybe some of the ex-players are not being asked.

“There is a bit of an engrained idea that the girls prefer to have a male in charge. It’s just an engrained thing. I’ve experienced it being a coach myself and it’s not easy to navigate.”

Cavaday went on to suggest the challenge of coaching Raducanu is not just around building her game, but also the challenge of handling her superstar status.

“For me, the coaches that she’s been working with, she’s sort of taken a bit of a punt on,” she added. “Somebody like Francisco Roig. He’s a very experienced guy. He has got a great record. I’m sure he will do some sessions with her on court, make her feel good, and she can buy into it.

“But ultimately, he has a style. Most coaches have a style that they coach, and very, very few are particularly adaptable. And I think she almost needs to decide how she wants to play and then find a coach that can deliver that.

“You want somebody who’s prepared to be on tour, has the experience of working with big players, particularly big name players, because the superstar nature of Emma is difficult to manage as well. And then you’ve got to have somebody who will fundamentally work with your game and take it in the right direction.

“I think she’s probably just had a go with coaches and then it’s just gone in the wrong direction and for me, Mark Petchey coming in for a few weeks here and there is not enough.

“It will be fine for a while, but in terms of a sustainable thing, I can’t really see it. He needs to, you know, have some time where he can really prioritise her.”

