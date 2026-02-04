Former world No 1 Kim Clijsters has given her reaction to Emma Raducanu’s split with Francisco Roig and highlighted the importance of the Brit forming a “longer coaching relationship.”

Raducanu parted ways with Roig at the end of January, having worked with the Spaniard — who is a former coach of Rafael Nadal — since August last year.

Following her second round defeat at the Australian Open — Raducanu spoke of a “misalignment” with how she was playing.

In a statement on her Instagram account, Raducanu wrote: “Francis, thank you for our time together.

“You have been more than a coach to me and I will cherish the many good times we spent together on the court.

“While we have come to the conclusion together that we ought not to move forward, please know that I am very grateful for all you have taught me and fond of our time shared.”

Raducanu, who is ranked 30th in the world, has now worked with eight different permanent coaches during her professional career.

Speaking on the Love All podcast, Clijsters questioned whether Raducanu is the one making the decisions about her coaching situation.

“To me, I’m curious when I hear those kind of headlines, who is making those decisions,” said the four-time Grand Slam winner. “Is she (Raducanu) doing it? Is it an agent? Is it a parent?

“There’s a lot of things that I’m curious in that situation about. Who is making these decisions for her? Who pushes the panic button so quickly?

“Because she’s had some really good coaches that she’s worked with in the past, and coaches that are like what I’ve mentioned earlier, who want to take their time, who know that it takes time to build and make changes to a technique and to a tactical gameplan. Like, it takes time to work on that.

‘What does Emma Raducanu want for herself on a tennis court and in tournaments?’

“To me, it’s almost like she’s like a soccer club, that’s like a soccer approach when they have a couple of bad games, like at the start of the season, just hired a new coach and then a few games in, they lose and then onto the next one.

“I think it might be good that she learns to push through and find somebody that she really has a good connection with and then work hard on, I think, building a longer coaching relationship and having the longer approach in her mindset, or whoever is making that decision.”

The Belgian added: “I think it takes time for a coach to be able to do their job, right? And that’s that kind of, finding that balance between giving it time to trust your coach, giving it time for the effects that a coach can have.

“Because a big red flag is when you have a coach that comes in and starts changing everything, that is just trying to put his footprint on a player and hoping that will give him recognition. I think those are big red flags.

“So I like that there’s coaches who kind of take their time and want to get to know their player, get to know how they think. Darren Cahill is very much like that.”

