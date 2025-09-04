Emma Raducanu gives coach timeline update after positive first slam with ex-Rafa Nadal mentor

Emma Raducanu has said she will continue to work with Francisco Roig until the end of the year following their first slam together.

The British No.1 continued her improved form of the summer as she reached the third round of the US Open, going on to lose to No.9 seed Elena Rybakina.

But the event in New York also saw former Rafa Nadal coach Roig in Raducanu’s box for the first time, a move that many see as a positive one for the 22-year-old’s career.

As to how long he will be part of her coaching team, Raducanu confirmed that Roig will be alongside her until at least the end of the year.

“Right now we’re working through to the end of the year, and I’m looking forward to just getting back to work really.

“It’s only been three weeks, but I think it’s been a pretty successful three weeks in the sense of we’ve made good improvement, and I think there are certain parts of my game which have gotten better for sure.

Roig, who spent 17 years coaching 22-grand slam winner Nadal, is already Raducanu’s eighth coach since the 2021 Wimbledon Championships and the young Briton has been told that she should wait at least a couple of months before making a judgement.

“I think you need to give it some time,” Martina Navratilova told Sky Sports. “You can’t after a month judge whether somebody’s a good fit or not – you should kind of know what their philosophy is before you sign up with them and then you need to buy into it and trust the process and trust in the coach that he or she knows what they’re doing and let it play out and take responsibility for yourself as well.

“I haven’t spoken to him [Roig] so I don’t know exactly what his mentality or philosophy on tennis is, but he’s been there for so many years with top players, with Nadal, and he certainly has the experience.”

In 2025, Raducanu has already played the most matches of a single year in her career and Navratilova said that more than any coach was the most important part of improving her game.

“There’s no substitute for match play no matter how much you practise, how much you train,” Navratilova said.

“It all comes down to proofs in the eating of the pudding. It all comes down to ‘can you do it during matches?’, and then once you get those matches under your belt then you can build up to it and say ‘okay, this part of what the coach is telling me is working really well or this part is not great or I’m not ready for it or this is not the right fit for me’.

“It’s up to the player to see what works for them and make that decision, but matches tell you everything.”

Raducanu is currently ranked 36th and aiming to be seeded for next year’s Australian Open.

