Emma Raducanu’s decision to reunite with coach Andrew Richardson has been one of the big talking points ahead of the French Open and now Tim Henman believes she has made a decision that could give her the consistency she needs.

Raducanu has been through a succession of coaching changes since Richardson guided her to US Open glory in 2021, with the Brit admitting she reflects on the period after her win in New York with some regrets.

“Everything in my life changed upside down,” said Raducanu.

“I didn’t really think I had a handle over the situation in the sense that I was being pulled left and right. I didn’t really know what was going on.

“A lot of experiences over the last few years have taught me about what I didn’t want. It taught me that I really value having people I trust and connect with around me. It’s really nice to have that feeling back.”

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One intriguing comment emerging from Raducanu’s press conference in Paris was the revelation that she has committed to working with Richardson for the rest of 2026.

Leading coaches may have been wary of agreeing to work with Raducanu, given her rapidly changing coaching position, with former British No 1 Henman admitting he was surprised to see her commit to a coach for an extended period.

“One comment that she did make, which I really liked, she said, we’ve committed through the rest of the year,” Henman told TNT Sports, as he reflected on the return of the man who was best man at his wedding to the Raducanu coaching box.

“I think that that’s pretty unusual for Raducanu when you reflect on how many coaches she’s been through, so if she’s gonna stick with Andrew and try to build some consistency and continuity, then I think that can only be a good thing.

“You’ve really got to build that foundation. She hasn’t played for 10 weeks, and she’s on clay, which is probably her least favourite surface. So I think, you know, these early weeks are just about getting out on the court and putting in the hours.

“She’s got an opportunity here at Roland Garros, but my expectations are pretty low for her because she just hasn’t played.

“On the grass, it’s a different kettle of fish. She is so much more comfortable, she’ll get more help with the surface.

“I think she enjoys the atmosphere of playing at home. I don’t think the spotlight really bothers her, so we’ve got to take a slightly longer-term view on when the results could come. If it does happen quickly, then I think that’s a bonus.”

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Raducanu has entered the WTA 500 tournament at the Queen’s Club next month and she may also look to play another grass court event before she takes to the courts at Wimbledon at the end of next month.

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