Emma Raducanu is finally set to make her return to action after two months on the sidelines and she has been given a vote of confidence from former British No 1 Greg Rusedski.

The 2021 US Open champion has been absent from the WTA Tour since a heavy defeat against Amanda Anisimova at the Indian Wells Open in early March.

She has pulled out of a succession of tournaments with what was described as the ‘ongoing effects of a virus’, with that unusual reason for her extended absence sparking questions over her fitness.

Now Raducanu is in Rome ahead of this week’s WTA 1000 tournament and she has been practicing with 2025 French Open junior champion Lilli Tagger.

Rusedski is also in the Italian capital as he prepares for his first match as part of Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard’s coaching team and he was impressed by what he saw from Raducanu on Sunday.

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“I had my session this morning with Joe on the outside practice courts and right in front of me, before I walk into the center court, see Lilli Tagger was practicing with Emma. Raducanu,” said Rusedski on his podcast.

“Jane O’Donoghue was there coaching her as well. So good to see she was playing pretty aggressive, taking the forehand on.

“Emma looked like she’s striking it well, so fingers crossed this is the start of getting her momentum back because let’s not forget, she hasn’t played a match since Indian Wells. I

“Conditions are fast or quick and she looked good in the practice session. So, you know, for all those Raducanu fans out there, this is a good week to start. Hopefully she’s healthy, can push through and get some wins this week.”

Raducanu has a chance to make a rankings leap over the next few weeks, as she has limited ranking points to defend from the Italian Open and French Open from 2025, so a couple of wins in both tournaments will cement her place in the top 30 of the WTA Rankings.

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Meanwhile, Rusedski suggested Austrian teenager Tagger is one to watch, after his impressive win against British younger Hannah Klugman in last year’s French Open junior final fired her to global prominence.

“Lilli Tagger is signed with the Jannik Sinner management team. She has one of the best one-handed backhands in the game and I think she’s gonna climb up there.

“Right now she’s not quite ready. It’s gonna take her maybe two years to get in that mix in that top 20 range, but there’s youngsters coming up and she’s gonna be super marketable.”

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