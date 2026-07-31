Emma Raducanu has had a wretched time with injuries over the summer and it’s severely hampering her WTA Tour ranking.

The star’s prospects looked bright at Queen’s, when she reached the final of her first tournament during the grass court swing.

Unfortunately, that was the last we saw of the British star and she was forced out of Wimbledon with a stress fracture of the foot and she has subsequently confirmed she will not be playing the Canadian Open.

Raducanu has not officially confirmed that she will not be playing the US Open, although it is looking very unlikely at this point.

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The star is, however, confirmed not to be playing the Billie Jean King Cup in September, swiftly after the US Open.

Great Britain produced a stunning victory against Australia at the beginning of the year to earn their place in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

As a result, they will make the trip to Shenzhen in China to compete to win the Billie Jean King Cup in September, but Raducanu will not be there.

Instead, Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart, Mika Stojsavljevic, and Jodie Burrage will compete for Great Britain as they play against Belgium, China, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan, Spain, and Ukraine.

It is worth noting, however, that Raducanu has not played for Great Britain at the Billie Jean King Cup since 2024, so it is not confirmation that she will not be ready to compete again for the US Open, or in September.

She will be massively missed for Great Britain as they look to win the tournament, however, as she has an excellent record for her nation.

The star holds an impressive 6-1 win-loss record for Great Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup since making her debut in 2022.

That includes victories against Diane Parry, Caroline Garcia, Tereza Martincova, and Rebecca Marino over the years.

The star’s only defeat at the Billie Jean King Cup came against Marketa Vondrousova, who beat the Brit in straight sets during a tie in 2022.

Great Britain’s hopes will likely hang on the form of Boulter, who has shown excellent glimpses of what she is capable of over the 2026 season.

Speaking about her inclusion, Great Britain captain Anne Keothavong said: “I’m pleased to select Katie Boulter, who knows what it’s like to step up on occasions like this, and the three women who played with so much heart and courage to upset Australia earlier this year.

“Czechia will be a very challenging first match for us but the players and I believe in our chances, since we have a very strong record in recent finals.”