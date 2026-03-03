Emma Raducanu’s former coach Francisco Roig appears to have found a new coaching role in tennis, just weeks after his split from the former US Open champion.

World No 24 Raducanu announced that she had split with Roig on good terms in January, their six-month partnership coming to an end following a disappointing Australian Open campaign.

The Brit appeared to be initially making notable progress under Roig’s guidance when they first began working together last summer, though a challenging end to 2025 and start to 2026 saw the two move their separate ways.

Tennis News

Raducanu initially worked with Alexis Canter in the aftermath of her split with Roig, though has reunited with long-time confidante Mark Petchey ahead of her Indian Wells campaign.

And, Roig has also been spotted in Indian Wells — with the Spaniard seemingly back in the coaching circle.

Pictures shared by Ground Pass on social media show Roig working with ATP Tour player Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, the current world No 54.

Credit: @Groundpass pod on Twitter/X

Mpetshi Perricard reached a career-high of 29th in the ATP Rankings back in February 2025, off the back of a breakout 2024 season for the Frenchman.

The 22-year-old reached the fourth round of Wimbledon as a lucky loser in 2024 and claimed the Lyon Open and Swiss Indoors titles, though he has struggled since the start of 2025.

He had a negative 19-26 win-loss record in 2025 and so far has a 5-7 record for his 2026 campaign.

Long-recognised as one of the hottest prospects in French tennis, Mpetshi Perricard will hope that Roig’s experience can revitalise his form and get him back inside the top 30 of the ATP Rankings.

Roig is best known for being part of Rafael Nadal’s team during the Spaniard’s extraordinary career, and also worked with ATP player Matteo Berrettini before his short-lived partnership with Raducanu.

Mpetshi Perricard is unseeded in Indian Wells and will start his campaign against Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak in round one.

Should the Frenchman prevail, he would then face third seed and five-time Indian Wells champion Novak Djokovic in the second round.

Meanwhile, Raducanu is the 25th seed in the women’s singles draw, meaning she benefits from an opening-round bye at the event.

The Brit is set to take on either Ella Seidel or a qualifier in the opening round, before a potential clash against sixth seed and close friend Amanda Anisimova in round three.

