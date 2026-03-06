Emma Raducanu has revealed why she split with coach Francisco Roig earlier this year, ahead of her reunion with Mark Petchey in Indian Wells.

World No 24 Raducanu announced in January that she and Roig had parted ways after a six-month partnership, following a disappointing start to her 2026 campaign and an early defeat at the Australian Open.

The 23-year-old had initially started working with Roig, a former member of Rafael Nadal’s coaching setup, last summer, and there were positive signs early on in their partnership.

However, Raducanu struggled with her fitness in the closing stages of 2025 and was unable to produce her best tennis in the opening weeks of the 2026 season.

Roig is already back into the coaching circle, with the Spaniard spotted working with Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in Indian Wells this week.

And, speaking to Sky Sports News, Raducanu revealed that Roig decided to end their partnership — though stressed that the two remained on good terms.

She said: “After Australia, me and Francis were talking. We have a great relationship, we could have a really open and honest conversation.

“He ended up saying: ‘Look, I don’t think this is going in the way we both want it to’ – so he ended it really.

“In a way I think we had a few moments where we weren’t agreeing on a few things. Other than that we still maintain a great relationship and I’ve seen him here, it’s been great to a see a familiar, great face around.”

In the aftermath of her split with Roig, Raducanu initially worked with Alexis Canter.

Under Canter’s guidance, the world No 24 reached the final of the Transylvania Open, though she then struggled with illness during a disappointing Middle East swing.

However, Raducanu has now reunited with close confidante Petchey for her Indian Wells campaign.

Petchey first coached Raducanu when she was just a teenager and most recently worked with the Brit during spells of her 2025 season, following her split with former coach Nick Cavaday.

With Petchey already Stateside due to his broadcasting commitments, the world No 24 admitted it was a natural decision to ask him to temporarily join her entourage.

“Mark was going to be here anyway for commentating and I’ve been working with Alexis who has been helping me so much,” added Raducanu.

“With Mark I knew he’d be in Indian Wells so I asked him to come out a few days earlier just to do some stuff with me on the court and try to feel back in a better way with my game.

“At the start of the year I didn’t feel too good but the last few days I’ve been feeling better. It’s not something that has really been organised going forward but I knew he would be here and it’s been great, I always love being on court with him.”

After tasting defeat in her last three matches, Raducanu will look to get back to winning ways in Indian Wells.

As the 25th seed at the WTA 1000 event, Raducanu received an opening-round bye, though now knows she will take on world No 86 Anastasia Zakharova in the second round.

Should she beat Zakharova, the 23-year-old could then face sixth seed and close friend Amanda Anisimova in round three.

