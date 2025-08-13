Emma Raducanu is looking ahead to the 2025 US Open with confidence after continuing her encouraging stretch of form in Cincinnati.

In the third round of the WTA 1000 tournament, Raducanu fell 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-7(5) to world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Raducanu pushed Sabalenka all the way in a three-hour-and-nine-minute battle, coming within three points of victory at 4-4 in the deciding set tiebreak.

It was Raducanu’s second impressive showing against Sabalenka in two months after a close 6-7(6), 4-6 loss to the three-time Grand Slam champion in the third round at Wimbledon.

Following her defeat to Sabalenka, Raducanu — who holds a 21-11 record since the start of the Miami Open in March — assessed the progress she has made this season.

“This is my first year on tour playing most of the calendar,” said the world No 39, who is up to 34th in the Live WTA Rankings.

“I had a tough start to the year and it was very difficult to change that. But in the last few months I’ve been building and the level has been increasing.

“The players I’m playing and losing to, they’re all top players, so that gives me confidence.”

Emma Raducanu News

Raducanu secured her only title to date at the 2021 US Open, where she remarkably triumphed as an 18-year-old qualifier without dropping a set.

The 22-year-old revealed she feels “different” before returning to the site of her greatest triumph this year after her tough opening round loss to Sofia Kenin in 2024.

“I went home and came back and it was a really difficult time in New York [in 2024],” Raducanu reflected.

“Since I won the tournament, it’s not been easy for me there. But this year I feel different, I’m a lot calmer behind the court.

“On the court, I take more confidence in the big moments. I’ve been playing those big points pretty well for the most part so I’m looking forward to having some time to practise, improve and then get ready to play there.”

Raducanu also spoke about her partnership with Francisco Roig, a former mentor of Rafael Nadal who she hired as her new coach prior to Cincinnati.

“The first week went well. I think we practised well and I made some improvements,” the Brit said.

“For certain moments, you could see the stuff we practiced, but I just haven’t done it for long enough that I can’t do it for so long yet. But given it’s only been a week, I think there’s been improvements.

“I’m taking the feedback on board, and it was less technical, more about just trying to stay smooth, trying to stay through it, not retreating so much.

“I think during the match, I’m not too technical. Maybe in the past, I was, but less so now.”

