Emma Raducanu has impressed with her strong form at the 2025 US Open, but the Brit has declared she is “not trying to win the tournament.”

The world No 36 started her campaign by dismantling 128th-ranked qualifier Ena Shihabara 6-1, 6-2 for her first victory at the US Open since she beat Leylah Fernandez in the 2021 final. Raducanu then crushed 149th-ranked qualifier Janice Tjen 6-2, 6-1 in an equally-dominant second round display.

The 22-year-old has not reached a final since remarkably securing her only career title at the 2021 US Open as a qualifier ranked 150th in the world.

After progressing to the third round at Flushing Meadows, where she will face ninth seed Elena Rybakina, Raducanu outlined her goals.

“I think I’ve had some tough draws but that also comes with the ranking I’m at. I have to accept it, I’m not seeded,” Raducanu told the PA News Agency.

“Playing these top opponents, you get a feel for it every time. It’s difficult. Right now, I’m just working on developing and building my game.

“Of course, if I’m going to want to win a Grand Slam, you have to beat all the players in the draw, but I don’t think, right now, that’s my goal or my objective. I’m not trying to win the tournament, to be honest.

“Of course, I’ll do my best, but I think I’ve put things into perspective with where I’m at and I’m just working on doing everything I can as best as possible and putting level on the court.

“I need to play these top girls and I think a win against one of them gives you a lot of confidence in general, but I know I just need to keep doing the right things day to day and the results I can’t really control.

“But I think I’m just working towards getting closer and closer to the top ones.”

Raducanu also looked ahead to her clash with Rybakina.

“She’s been at the top of the game for so long and very dominant and has big weapons, has a huge serve and big ground strokes,” the former world No 10 said.

“So I do want to see how my game suits and fits against the top. I still think I have a long way to go, but I have been making steps towards getting closer and narrowing that gap. I think I have to take confidence from my matches against Aryna [Sabalenka].

“But Elena is a different opponent. She beat Aryna in Cincy in straight sets. It’s going to be a tough match.”

