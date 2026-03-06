Emma Raducanu’s challenging start to 2026 has not just included another coaching change and a series of injury issues and defeats on the court, as she has also been battling ongoing health issues.

Dating back to her final appearances of last season in China, when he was forced to pull out of events amid searingly hot temperatures, Raducanu has been struggling to sustain her energy levels through matches.

Raducanu has had numerous timeouts for treatment from on court medics, with her blood pressure taken on several occasions in recent matches.

Some of the images of Raducanu have been concerning and Sky Sports lead presenter Gigi Salmon is hoping those health problems can be banished as she believes a fit and healthy British No 1 will be a threat on the WTA Tour.

Raducanu reached her first WTA Tour final since her iconic 2021 US Open in Cluj last month and was struggling with illness as she lost heavily in the final against Sorana Cirstea, with Salmon hoping those issues are behind her.

More Tennis News

Indian Wells Open: Emma Raducanu, Victoria Mboko, Alex Eala sign up for women’s doubles with matches confirmed

Emma Raducanu: Why the British No 1 may be wary of hiring a female coach

“They said in Cluj that she had a chest infection and I was working on the next two tournaments when she retired and then lost in the Middle East,” Salmon told Tennis365.

“I was wondering if it was the hangover from the chest infection. You are probably told not to play and to rest, but you want to play and try and put it behind you and chase the ranking points.

“Is there an element of stress in there for Emma? I’ve asked a few ex-players to try and get my head around what it is. If it continues to happen, I will fall one way than the other.

“Chest infections can linger, but if this pops up in Indian Wells, then questions will be asked because it will start to be a run of things.”

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Men’s British No 1 Jack Draper has spoken about controlling his emotion on court and how that has helped him to avoid the cramping issues that we affecting him early in his career and Raducanu will hope she can now banish her health demons and enjoy a run of success on US hard courts she has always felt comfortable on.

“If she can find some stability, and I know we have spoken about this for a long time now, then she has a chance to have a great year,” added Salmon.

“If she is saying she doesn’t want a full time coach and she is happy with Mark Petchey, that’s good for her. I sometimes wonder whether she actually enjoys what she does because sometimes it doesn’t feel it’s someone who enjoys what she does.

“I cannot imagine what is it like to be her. The pressure and the scrutiny every time she does everything is there, so if she can enjoy herself that will help her play better.

“I can’t imagine what it’s like to be in that kind of spotlight. She does have this appal that transcends tennis and it must be pretty tough to deal with.”

READ NEXT: Emma Raducanu explains Francisco Roig split and why she reunited with Mark Petchey