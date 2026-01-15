Emma Raducanu was looking for some much-needed match wins at the Hobart International — but ultimately fell to one of her worst defeats of recent years.

The world No 29 snapped a four-match losing streak when she defeated wildcard Camila Osorio in the opening round of the WTA 250 event, a match spread over two days amid challenging weather conditions.

However, she then received a walkover into the last eight following the withdrawal of round two opponent Magdalena Frech, and then looked nowhere near her best in her quarter-final clash versus Taylah Preston on Thursday.

World No 204 Preston was a sizable underdog against Raducanu but picked up by far and away the biggest win of her career, with the home favourite bulldozing her way to a dominant 6-2, 6-4 win.

Raducanu looked overpowered and overawed at times, despite her huge rankings and experience advantage, and now holds a troublesome 3-6 record in her last nine tour-level matches.

As she looks to rediscover some of her best tennis at the Australian Open next week, we look at the prize money and ranking points won by the Brit in Hobart.

What ranking points did Raducanu earn?

Raducanu would have been hoping to secure and solidify her top-30 status with a strong run in Hobart, with 130 ranking points for her to defend at the upcoming Australian Open.

However, her disappointing loss to Preston means she has not quite built up the cushion that she would have liked.

Having beaten Osorio in round one before her walkover in the second round, Raducanu will take home 54 ranking points from the WTA 250 event.

As it stands, Raducanu sits at 28th in the WTA Live Rankings — up one place from her official ranking of 29th — but could still be leapfrogged this week.

By reaching the semi-final, world No 204 Preston has earned 98 ranking points as things stand, and is provisionally up to world No 161 in the WTA Rankings.

What prize money did Raducanu earn?

The Hobart International is only a WTA 250 event, meaning the prize money is limited compared to the biggest events on the tour.

However, there is still significant prize money available if you reach the latter stages of the event, with this year’s singles champion set to take home $37,390 in winnings from the tournament.

Raducanu guaranteed herself $3,065 in opening-round prize money by entering the tournament, and then moved to $4,285 by reaching the second round.

Following her walkover into the quarter-final and her eventual defeat, Raducanu will leave the event with a quarter-final prize money payout of $7,025.

For reaching the semi-final, Preston has guaranteed herself at least $12,331 in winnings.

