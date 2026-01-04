Emma Raducanu has been doing her best to downplay her injury concerns ahead of the new season, but they were exposed as she was forced to pull out of her first match of 2026.

The 2021 US Open champion called time on her season last October after struggling with hot conditions during the Asian swing of the WTA Tour, but there was also a suggestion that she was struggling with a foot problem.

There were rumours rippling through the tennis grapevine that Raducanu’s participation in the United Cup and this month’s Australian Open were under threat due to an injury issue and now she has been forced to halt her plans to play against Naomi Osaka at the United Cup.

“I’ve got to be honest, she was very, very close,” said Great Britain United Cup captain, Tim Henman.

“It was not an easy decision. She had been building up and practising really well. But we just felt this morning it was a little bit too early.

“I don’t think she is necessarily out of this tournament just yet. So we’re keeping our fingers crossed.”

Raducanu’s reluctance to play with an injury and potentially add to her problems ahead of the Australian Open would have played a part in her decision to pull out of the Osaka match, but there will be concern that she is struggling with injury after a long spell of recovery time since he last outing on court.

Momentum will be crucial to Raducanu if she is to build on a year of progress in 2025, as she rose back into the top 30 of the WTA Rankings with some encouraging performances that included a run to the Miami Open quarter-finals and the last eight of the grass court event at London’s Queen’s Club.

If she is still nursing the foot problem that has been a concern for some time now, it will be a huge concern for the 23-year-old, who will need to string matches together in the upcoming Australian Open if she is to make the strides forward she is hoping for this season.

Her decision to start the New Year with a racket change is a sign of her eagerness to do all she can to bridge the gap on players at the top of the game who have overpowered her as she has tried and failed to replicate her Grand Slam success of over four years ago.

Henman hinted Raducanu may be fit to play soon, but time will quickly run out for the Brit if she misses the United Cup and she is also due to play in the WTA 250 event in Hobart the week before the Australian Open.

If she fails to find a solution to her fitness issues by the time the event in Hobart gets underway, she may be facing a tough decision over participating in the first Grand Slam of the year.

