Emma Raducanu has raised concerns about her fitness after she pulled out of her opening match at the 2026 United Cup, which would have been her first match of the year.

The 2021 US Open champion was set to face four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka in Perth on Sunday in what would have been her debut match at the United Cup.

However, it was announced hours before the match that Raducanu, the world No 29, had withdrawn. No official reason was given for Raducanu’s withdrawal.

Raducanu’s place was taken by 276th-ranked Katie Swan, who lost 6-7(4), 1-6 to world No 16 Osaka after she held a 5-3 lead in the opening set.

Despite Raducanu’s absence, Great Britain defeated Japan 2-1 in the tie as Billy Harris won his singles match and Olivia Nicholls and Neal Skupski prevailed in the decisive doubles rubber.

Former world No 4 Tim Henman, who is Great Britain’s United Cup captain, has revealed that the match came “too early” for Raducanu.

“I’ve got to be honest, she was very, very close,” Henman told Australian broadcaster Nine.

“It was not any easy decision. She had been building up and practising really well. But we just felt this morning it was a little bit too early.

“I don’t think she is necessarily out of this tournament just yet. So we’re keeping our fingers crossed.”

Raducanu has not played since ending her 2025 season early in October having struggled physically in Wuhan and Ningbo.

What next for Emma Raducanu at the United Cup?

Great Britain will play Greece in their second tie in Group E in Perth on Monday January 5, and Raducanu is due to face world No 52 Maria Sakkari if she is healthy.

Raducanu holds a 4-0 record against Sakkari, and she has never lost a set against the former world No 3.

If Great Britain defeat Greece, they will progress to the United Cup knockout stage as group winners.

What did Emma Raducanu say ahead of the United Cup?

In Great Britain’s pre-event press conference at the United Cup, Raducanu was asked how she was hoping to build on her positive 2025 season.

“Yeah, I think for me it’s just about stacking the good days,” said the 23-year-old.

“I’ve been putting in some good practices. Even if each practice isn’t as perfect as you want it to be, I think just the consistency of it is the most important thing. That’s what really helped me last year.

“So I just hope to carry that on and enjoy the tennis, enjoy the process of what I’m doing, which right now I am.”

