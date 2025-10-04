Former world No 9 Coco Vandeweghe has identified the way in which she feels Emma Raducanu has improved since hiring Francisco Roig as her new coach.

Raducanu appointed renowned Spanish coach Roig ahead of the Cincinnati Open in August, having ended her successful collaboration with former coach Mark Petchey.

Roig, a former professional player, coached tennis legend Rafael Nadal from 2005 until 2022 before coaching Italian ATP star Matteo Berrettini between December 2023 and October 2024.

Since her partnership with Roig began, Raducanu holds a 5-4 record, having played at the WTA 1000 in Cincinnati, the US Open, the WTA 500 in Seoul and and the WTA 1000 in Beijing.

Raducanu lost a thrilling match to world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a third set tiebreak in the third round in Cincinnati, while she suffered a 1-6, 2-6 loss to Elena Rybakina in the US Open third round.

The 22-year-old Brit’s losses in Seoul and Beijing to Barbora Krejcikova both came after she led by a set and break and had three match points in the second set.

During an episode of Inside-In Tennis Podcast, Vandeweghe have her verdict on Raducanu’s progress since she joined forces with Roig.

“I’m impressed with Emma Raducanu with the new coaching team that she has with what she’s been able to implement, starting to push these top players more consistently. We’re starting to see her play more consistently,” said the two-time Grand Slam semi-finalist.

Tennis News

Emma Raducanu picks a defeat as one of her best matches of the 2025 season

Emma Raducanu handed enticing draw as Aryna Sabalenka faces tough tests in Wuhan

“So, that’s going to be a good storyline coming into Australia [in 2026], to see, now again, coming the off-season, have a lot of time with this new coach, with everything that comes with an off-season, and see what she’s able to do in Australia.

“For Jessie [Pegula], it’s going to be: ‘Okay, what level do we have coming into the year end.’ And so, it’s very different ideas for different players of how we’re going into this Asia swing.”

The American also shared her thoughts on Raducanu’s loss to Pegula in Beijing.

“It’s challenging, for sure, being in Asia and playing, and the conditions out there, and I think it’s what we’re seeing some players relish, and I think Emma Raducanu is one of them,” said Vandeweghe.

“I think I’m more giving credit to Jess Pegula because after that tough defeat in the Billie Jean King Cup final, it’s not easy to pick yourself up and play again. And it’s definitely, probably the toughest loss you will ever have is losing in the final [in the Billie Jean King Cup].

“It’s tough as players to come back, refocus, get back into individual play and to kind of get things back rolling.”

Raducanu will next compete at the WTA 1000 event in Wuhan, where she will play world No 47 Ann Li in the opening round.

READ NEXT: Coco Gauff posts alarming serve stats as she is hammered by Amanda Anisimova at China Open