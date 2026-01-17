Emma Raducanu has handed down a harsh criticism of the Australian Open’s ‘very difficult’ scheduling, stating that it ‘doesn’t really make much sense.’

The Brit is due to compete in her fifth edition of the season’s first Grand Slam, producing her best result with a third-round appearance in 2025 (losing to Iga Swiatek).

Prior to that, she had made three consecutive second rounds in Melbourne.

Raducanu is due to get her campaign underway against Thai Mananchaya Sawangkaew, who is ranked outside of the world’s top 200.

However, much of her press conference was taken up by her voicing dissatisfaction towards the scheduling of the encounter.

She is scheduled to play Sawangkaew in the last match of the Margaret Court Arena, after the conclusion of Alexander Bublik’s match against American Jenson Brooksby – which begins at 7pm local time.

“It’s very difficult,” Raducanu said.

“You would love to have more time in the environment, more time practising, but I guess I was pretty much handed the schedule to try and turn it around and make the most out of what is in front of me.

“I think it’s easy to get down and complain about it, but it’s not going to help. So I’m just trying to focus and turn it around for tomorrow.

“It’s very difficult to be scheduling women’s matches after a potential five-set match. To me, it doesn’t really make much sense.

“Today I’m going to practice and see what it’s like. I don’t think I have been in that situation. Only once before maybe when I played the semi-finals of the US Open.

“I played the second night match but, other than that, I haven’t played that late. So, for me, it’s a new experience, something that I need to learn to do.”

Latest Tennis News

Novak Djokovic lays down Australian Open gauntlet and claims ‘I can beat anybody’

Who is Emma Raducanu’s Australian Open Round 1 opponent? Thai star Mananchaya Sawangkaew

Whilst Raducanu had a healthier 2025 than in years prior, her off-season preparation was reportedly impacted by a lingering foot issue.

She started her 2026 season with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 loss to Greek Maria Sakarri, looking short of practice and overall match fitness.

The Brit then took part in an event in Hobart, beating Camila Osorio, but falling to wildcard Taylah Preston in the quarter-finals 6-2, 6-4.

However, Raducanu was able to give a positive update about the foot discomfort and stated that it is ‘improving day by day.’

“It’s definitely a lot better,” the 2021 US Open champion revealed.

“I’ve been having to manage it for the last few months but I’m really happy with the progress that I’ve made this year.

“I came out to Australia not knowing how it would go and now I’m in a much better place and just improving day by day.

“I could easily get frustrated about not having the pre-season I wanted. I think it would only frustrate me.

“After last year being my first real year on tour, I really learned that the season is so long. I just want to try and work my way into this year.

“Obviously I want this week to go well but I know that I’m working on the right things and it will slot into place at some point.

“I started training very, very late on tennis-wise.

“So, because of that, I feel like I need to kind of take the pressure off myself and not put too much pressure on and expect to be playing amazing tennis.”

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.