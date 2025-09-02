Emma Raducanu secured a raft of big-money sponsorship deals after her US Open win in 2021 and she continues to attract interest from leading brands.

Dior, Porsche, Tiffany, British Airways, Vodafone and Evian were among the marquee brands that wanted to be a part of the Raducanu story, but the success in August 2021 was not backed up by success on court.

Injuries and a dip in form saw Raducanu slide down the WTA Rankings and it took her almost four years to find her feet on the senior tour after her initial breakthrough.

Now Raducanu is starting to climb the rankings again, with her current career path putting a more realistic perspective on her ambitions on court.

The money is still rolling in off court as well, as she is still attached to some of the brands that initially added her as an ambassador back in 2021 and she remains an attractive option for new clients.

Her 2.9m followers on Instagram make her a big tennis influencer and she used her time in New York around the US Open to film an advert for her latest sponsor, sustainable personal care brand Wild.

The brand unveiled Raducanu as their new brand ambassador with a glossy new advert, which was filmed at West Side Tennis Club in Forest Hills, New York.

Raducanu was criticised for taking on too many sponsorship deals in the initial stages of her career, but she stated at the back end of last year that she has learned from her initial errors to ensure her focus will always be on tennis.

“Especially straight after I did really well, for the next few years it was very much like there was so much communication about things off the court,” said Raducanu.

“And I would always, always give my 100 per cent on the court. I was always working really hard, but I just think that I wasn’t prepared as well for the other things that inevitably do take some energy out of you.

“I think now I’m a lot more structured. I’ll be like: ‘OK, I have this time where one hour we will talk about business. And now I’m going to go train for the rest of the week’.

“Also I think I’ve learned how to say no a bit more. Initially, I felt really bad for letting people down. I’d always want to do extra for whatever partner or magazine or whatever I’m shooting for.”

Raducanu’s career earnings on court current stands at a little over $5.5m, with her sponsorship income of the last four years certain to have been much more than that.

The Brit suffered a disappointing exit at the US Open as she was well beaten by Elena Rybakina in the third round, but her star power is enduring.

