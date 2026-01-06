Emma Raducanu lost her opening match of the 2026 campaign at the United Cup, but she still took a lot of confidence from the encounter after her recent fitness struggles.

The British No 1 was due to start her WTA Tour season against Naomi Osaka on Sunday, but she pulled out at the last minute due to bruising on her right foot and she was then rated as touch-and-go for her clash against Maria Sakkari.

Raducanu, though, took the court for Great Britain in their tie against Greece and after losing the opening set, she bounced back to take it to the decider before falling away as Sakkari won 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to claim her first win in five outings against the world No 29.

“In my match, considering the circumstances, doubt whether I was going to play or not today, I’m pretty happy with how I was able to kind of play a match of three sets,” she revealed.

“Considering I played five, six games in practice, it is a big effort for me.

“Really proud of how I kind of put myself out there, despite the scenario and situation. Also playing against Maria, who was playing really, really well. She also has a match under her belt, big win against Naomi [Osaka].

“To produce that level just by the circumstances, I have to be proud of even if it’s very difficult right now.”

Raducanu was forced to end her 2025 season early due to illness and injury and there were signs of being undercooked, which is no surprise as she has focused mostly on her fitness and only stepped up her racket work in recent weeks.

Emma Raducanu News

Emma Raducanu makes big equipment change as she joins list of power-hitters to use this racket

Emma Raducanu names 2026 goal ahead of first major tournament

“I started hitting two weeks ago, so it’s been a good two and a bit months where I didn’t play. I did fitness. When I spoke to you I was doing fitness, started that,” she explained.

“It’s been difficult to kind of increase the load and add the unpredictability of the tennis. I think today, being able to produce that, having not played, is just giving me confidence to what I can do when I do practice more. I know now I just need to get my head down, keep working.

“It’s also first match of the season. It’s been a long break for everyone. I think after my last match in Ningbo, it’s been a good three months. Initially you feel a little bit alien on the court, in the first set, just playing points again.

“I just need to try and recover as best as I can, just keep working.”

Great Britain lost the tie against Greece 2-1 with result condemning them to an early exit from the tournament.

Raducanu will next be in action at the Hobart International, which gets underway on January 12 before the Australian Open starts on January 18 at Melbourne Park.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.